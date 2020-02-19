This February the theme of Black History Month is “African Americans and the Vote”. It celebrates the 150th anniversary of the passage of the 15th Amendment, which guaranteed the right to vote in the United States, regardless of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude”, and acknowledges the challenges that black Americans face within our democratic processes. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. In the context of these two historic events that strengthened our democracy through increasing inclusion and overcoming discrimination, English teacher John Mackenzie offered some reflections on a personal hero who overcame discrimination and paved the way toward a brighter future: South African leader Nelson Mandela.
John’s words were so inspiring that I offer excerpts of them here without paraphrasing:
30 years ago today, Nelson Mandela was released from prison in South Africa. He had been incarcerated for more than 27 years on a number of charges ranging from treason to sabotage to leaving the country illegally. Before he was arrested, Mandela had been a lawyer, then, increasingly, an activist in the struggle against apartheid. As the word suggests, apartheid means apartness. Apartheid was the national policy of segregation set up in 1948 by the white minority government in South Africa. And this regime lasted until 1990. Imagine if the law of the land in this country stipulated that the races had to be separate in every facet of life, from schooling to bathrooms to beaches to jobs. This was the reality in twentieth century South Africa. As for inter-racial relationships, you could forget those, too. And only white men could run for President. Those (generally) non-white South-Africans like Nelson Mandela who challenged this rigidly racist status quo could expect a range of penalties that included being banned from traveling more than a mile from their homes and from meeting with more than one person at a time to being given a term of hard labor in a limestone quarry to being executed. Mandela, as a member of the Xhosa tribe, who had proudly resisted first the British colonists and then the Dutch rulers, knew first-hand the dangers of speaking out. After being banned and imprisoned for short periods of time, Mandela was eventually jailed in 1962 for more than a quarter century, much of that time on the notorious Robben Island, just across the bay from Cape Town.
In 1961, the year before his imprisonment, Mandela released a statement giving his rationale for civil disobedience and asserting his belief in a multi-racial South Africa. “The Struggle is my life, he announced, and, “I will continue fighting for freedom until the end of my days.” Well, he remained true to his promise. In 1994, he was the first democratically elected president of his country. And soon after, he established the remarkable Truth and Reconciliation Commissions, a reparative justice initiative that brought together former foes, abused and abusers, alike, in an attempt to bring about both justice and national healing after the fall of apartheid.
