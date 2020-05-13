Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
One of the tasks I have dreaded ever since my decision to retire has been cleaning out my desk. It’s big—with big drawers—and I haven’t really used it since my second year. It was Bernier Mayo’s desk, and I just never felt comfortable using it, but I never wanted to get rid of it either, as it reminded me of Bernier and his mentorship. However, the fact that I never used it for over 15 years, and that it has a big flat surface, meant that I stored lots of papers and other things on top of it. I never looked inside the drawers until February Break when I had a chance to start cleaning out my stuff.
There on top of everything else in the middle drawer—on top of spare change, pencils with erasers that no longer worked, and a set of really good pens given to me to celebrate my becoming headmaster—which also no longer worked—on top of all of that was a business card:
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.