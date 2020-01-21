Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
This semester marks the 38th straight semester in which I have opened Chapel with a quote from Martin Luther:
The prosperity of a country depends not on the abundance of its revenues, nor on the strength of its fortifications, nor on the beauty of its public buildings; but it consists in the number of its cultivated citizens, its men [and women] of education, enlightenment, and character; here are to be found its true interest, its chief strength, its real power.
As with anything we do according to a regular schedule, especially 38 times, reflecting on this quote has the potential to run dry of inspiration. Even those students who have heard it four, five, six, seven, or eight times could easily tune out if the reflection is not somehow fresh or engaging. The effect is amplified for the faculty who have heard all 38 renditions. I keep coming back to this quote because I appreciate the power of ritual and tradition, especially in openings and closings, and because this quote highlights that schools thrive or don’t thrive because of the gifts and goodness of the people in their communities. Views of education that focus on outcomes or efficiencies fall short of the true purpose and power of school communities: to create prosperity for all through the acquisition of knowledge and wisdom and through the exercise of goodness and courage.
This semester, the last in which I will use Luther to open a semester in Fuller Hall, I took a slightly different tack. Typically, I ask those in the hall to stand if they have done things that have marked them as people of education (anything to enrich the mind), enlightenment (anything to enrich the spirit), or character (any selfless, courageous, or good act). Every year almost the whole hall is standing by the end, and most years everyone is standing, especially in the senior class—except for three years ago.
