On Thursday morning, I asked the cast and crew of “The Little Mermaid”, Academy Theatre’s fall musical, to stand and receive a round of applause as a sign of our support and good wishes—a kind of community encouragement to “break a leg”—before they began their three-day run of performances. They had already done a short Chapel performance in Fuller Hall and South Church, and they had put on a performance for hundreds of local elementary students, all of which were well-received by the audiences. Our applause in Chapel that morning was in the same spirit as our Pep Chapels—showing support in advance for those who would represent our school in public.

On Friday morning, having seen the show the night before, I invited the cast and crew on stage for a different reason. This time I wanted to celebrate what was a triumphant performance the night before, and instead of looking at the back of their heads as they stood for a round of applause, I wanted people to see the faces of all those responsible for a wonderful theater experience. I didn’t even get a chance to ask for that applause this time, as the audience cheered and applauded as the students made their way to the stage.

