Over the past two years, we have experienced so many events and accomplishments that are “First in School History” that I have come to use the acronym FISH and have encouraged students to keep going fishing. This past week we experienced something that, if not a first in our 177-year history, was a first in recent memory as three students from our automotive technology program—Cooper Crown, Cale McGinnis, and Cody Rowell—got up in front of over 800 people in Fuller Hall to make a presentation.
Their presentation was noteworthy for a number of reasons. First, they were wearing t-shirts that identified them as proud members of the automotive program led by Bret Bourgeois ‘92. On Fridays this year, we have encouraged students to wear various forms of SJA gear, and while some wear team gear and others wear class gear, these young men wore their automotive technology gear, just as others wear shirts celebrating their membership in their electricity program or theater program. This version of the Academy’s e pluribus unum, celebrates our unity in diversity and is a visible sign of our promises to help each student find something they love and to become part of something bigger than themselves.
Another reason that their presentation was noteworthy was because they are not students who get up in Chapel often, and in fact, they are not students known for their love of public speaking. Getting up in Chapel that day took courage, and yet they spoke with confidence and poise, even as they had to wait for their computers to warm up. Much of this confidence came from their expertise in their subject matter and from their preparation for their talk. They knew what they were talking about, and they knew how they were going to deliver their message. Furthermore, they knew their message was important and interesting, and they knew they were presenting it as a team.
Finally, their presentation helped add to our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint both individually and collectively. The presentation was a public service announcement about tire pressure, informing everyone in Fuller Hall—students and faculty alike—about the importance of keeping tires properly inflated, both to lengthen the life of the tires and to increase gas mileage. The young men presented not only the physics of what happens with underinflated and overinflated tires, but also the economics of those effects and how to make sure tires are properly inflated. They targeted their presentation to all levels of audience expertise, helping even the most novice drivers understand how they could implement the presentation’s advice.
In the aftermath of Spirit Week, Chapel was filled with excellent musical performances, and Academic Recognition Awards were handed out for academic character. We held Meet the Teachers Night and are in the midst of playoff season and the run up to the fall musical. With all this taking place, it would be easy to overlook this five-minute presentation on a Thursday morning. However, I think it is important that we recognize the facts on display in that moment. First, our students are able to be proud of their accomplishments in several areas of their Academy lives, and I applaud the faculty and staff who help students celebrate them. Second, students have something to say as they develop expertise and confidence in a field and collaborate with teammates to create important messages. Third, our students take seriously the values and life lessons being taught here, and they have become partners with the adults around them to help make the world a better place. This kind of intergenerational effort holds much promise if we are to tackle the daunting issues of our day.
One final thought: since St. Johnsbury Academy and St. Johnsbury Trade School merged in the 1970’s, there has been an uneven but constant growth in unifying the two schools into one. In fact, one sometimes still hears terms like “across the street” as if Main Street were some kind of River Jordan. However, these three young men—Cooper, Cale, and Cody—showed that the river has been bridged and that career and technical education is a fully integrated area of study here. By the volume of the round of applause that followed their presentation, I could tell that they had helped the whole school appreciate the excellence of the students in our automotive program. That might not be a first in school history, but it is something to be proud of nonetheless.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
