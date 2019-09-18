One of the many things I love about our community is the way in which students and faculty pull together in the same direction. I have always been inspired by the idea of “the moment of swing” — the moment on a crew team when each oar dips into the water at the same time, pulls forward at the same time, and lifts out again in unison with all the others. At that moment, it feels like the boat lifts out of the water as it flies along. I had a sense of what that feels like as we began this school year.
Over the summer, I met with our Director of Health Services Sarah Garey to set goals for the coming year. Not surprisingly, Sarah mentioned mental health, as we have seen a rise in the number of students suffering from anxiety, trauma, stress, and depression. Sarah’s team of nurses and counselors do a great job in addressing these students’ needs, and Sarah and I agreed to take a proactive approach to teaching students how to cope with the bad things in life and tackle this issue as a community. Again, this goal was not surprising; we have been working toward it for years.
What was surprising was that, when I met with Student Government President Sierra Shippee in early August, she had made student mental health her number one initiative as well. Rather than trying to change the dress code, add more benches, or change the food in the Dining Hall, Sierra wanted to address the stress levels and mental health of her schoolmates. She had several ideas that she had coordinated with various adults, including Sarah: a quiet room for meditation, a study of homework loads, and various clubs and activities aimed at emotional and mental wellbeing.
For my part, I promised to use Chapel as a place to remind people of the lessons they learned in health class or had heard in previous Chapel Talks. This week I focused on a theme that Assistant Head Beth Choiniere introduced earlier this year: how to be more emotionally resilient. Emotional resilience is the ability to bounce back from adversity and traumatic experiences. It acknowledges that life is hard sometimes and that bad things happen outside of our control, but it also provides the skills and attitudes to allow us to not only survive but to grow from these experiences. Far from being a rosy-hued optimism or a head-in-the-sand ignorance of suffering, emotional resilience allows us to face our pain, acknowledge we feel bad or sad—and should—and bounce back stronger though different.
Three factors influence our ability to be emotionally resilient: our health (diet, sleep, exercise), our support network (loving friends and family, trusted mentors and counselors, a welcoming community), and our mental/emotional state (mindfulness, growth mindset, flexible thinking). I spent most of my Chapel Talk speaking about the skill of flexible thinking—the ability to stop and look at things differently.
-Flexible thinking involves several skills:
-Seeing the possibility for good to come out of painful situations;
-Looking at a situation through other people’s eyes;
-Recognizing our cognitive biases, such as focusing on the negative, turning any negative into a catastrophe, minimizing the good, assuming people are thinking bad things about us, and underestimating our coping abilities;
-Understanding that bad things, including bad thoughts or emotions, are rarely directed at us personally, and they are even more rarely pervasive and permanent;
-Balancing the long view with the short-term view and the desire for certainty with the reality of uncertainty.
I used our everyday social interactions as an example. Just because we heard someone laughing after we spoke doesn’t mean they were laughing at us. Likewise, when we sense a sign of rejection in someone’s words, actions, or body language, we have also likely ignored the numerous signs that we are accepted and loved. If we engage every day with a belief in our goodness and exercise compassion with ourselves in the same way we do with our friends, we can start to develop ways of thinking and interacting that build emotional resilience.
Returning to the idea of the moment of swing, I fully expect that we will have hard days and even really hard weeks this year, but I believe that with people like Sierra, Sarah, and Beth, with faculty, staff, and students all working toward a healthy community, we will bounce back and continue to grow. When we are all pulling together to create an emotionally resilient community of emotionally resilient people, I believe that we will experience that moment when the whole boat lifts out of the water, and we will experience what it’s like to fly despite our pain.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
