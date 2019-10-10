On two successive Fridays, I received news that left me deeply saddened. First, I was notified that Robert “Bob” Fuehrer had died in a one-car crash in Enfield, NH, and the very next Friday, I was notified that Ray Frey had died at home. Bob, a former Trustee and Trustee Emeritus, was co-founder of Electrical High Voltage (EHV), which became EHV-Weidmann, now WEIDMANN Electrical Technology, Inc. Ray, a former Academy teacher, coach, and administrator, was best known for his coaching expertise in track and field and cross country. Both men received multiple honors—Bob was appointed to numerous boards, and Ray was inducted into the Vermont Hall of Fame. Both left an impressive mark on our community, as well—Bob established the top for-profit business in the area, and Ray won 15 state track championships in 30 years (over 20 in all!). I will miss them both.
However, as I reflected on their lives and their effect on mine, I realized that neither one of them would have measured their success by any of these accomplishments. Instead both men would have pointed to two things as measures of a successful life: life-giving relationships and strong core values. In both areas these men were models, and so as I think about my career as headmaster, what others have termed as “my life’s work”, I am drawn to their formula for success—a formula that I’m calling “(RF)2”.
For both men, family came first. Dedicated husbands, fathers, and grandfathers, these men loved those closest to them with a fidelity and joy that was obvious to all around them. In fact, Bob was traveling to attend a family weekend when he died; Ray died surrounded by family. Both men were also dedicated to their friends and co-workers. I never worked at EHV, but those who did have spoken eloquently about Bob’s mentorship, support, and kindness. I did work alongside Ray, and he was one of the first to welcome me to the Academy. In fact, he gave me all of his old suits, seeing as I had just one when I arrived. He constantly encouraged me and praised me for jobs well done, showing me the same support that he showed his assistant coaches and his athletes.
However, where I saw both of these men exhibit their commitment to relationships was in their dedication to the people of the Academy, even after they had both retired from their jobs. Bob and his wife Sharon were among the most faithful fans of Academy students and faculty, attending numerous events each year in athletics, the arts, theater, and music, as well as special events such as the Kaijo Banquet and the Thaddeus Fairbanks Luncheon. It seemed they never missed a chance to celebrate and engage with the people of this school community. Likewise, Ray was omnipresent at track meets—at the Ray Frey Track— and football and basketball games (to name a few of his favorites). He never stopped coaching, often pulling an athlete aside for some pointers which inevitably led to better performances. He would even give the headmaster some pointers now and then. As I said, I will miss them both.
The other part of the formula, shared by both men, is strong and enduring core values. For Bob, an avid bird watcher and member of the Peacham Observatory Board, one such value was his love of nature. He also loved learning and people. He valued curiosity and the diversity of people’s experiences that made each person uniquely interesting. He especially loved hearing about their families (he always asked about each of our children). Perhaps his overarching core value was love: he loved the natural beauty of Vermont, the people of Peacham and the Northeast Kingdom, and everyone associated with the organizations he served. We were fortunate to have him on our Board for so many years.
For Ray, his values lay in the details. He valued doing things right, paying attention to technique, and he also valued each athlete, regardless of their talent. He had an amazing memory of people and events, fueled by his love for the people he served. His athletes remember him not only for his expertise and successes, but for the way he challenged and motivated them through positive encouragement. Even today, these athletes, many of them leaders in their fields, mention him as the example and model of what it means to lead with class. From the very beginning, he shared with me what it meant to be a member of the Academy community, telling me in my first year, “Don’t ever forget—the students come first. Always help them to be better than they think they are. Always keep your passion for their success.” I have never forgotten it.
These two men and their formula for living a successful life—building strong relationships and holding to enduring values—have become more important over these weeks as we welcomed the three finalists for the Head of School position, and the Board of Trustees named my successor, Dr. Sharon Howell. Tempted by comments about my 36-year career here or my 19-year tenure, I fight off the notion of having “a life’s work.” I think such a concept is an illusion. When I think of my time here, I am reminded of Martin Luther’s statement that what matters is not buildings, finances, or accomplishments—not even championships or maintaining independence; what matters are people of education, enlightenment, and character. What matters are relationships and values. Bob and Ray were models of the kind of relationships and values we hold dear—filled with respect, compassion, integrity, responsibility, and resilience—always optimistic regarding the potential goodness in people, especially young people. They have shown me that the illusory construct that people point to as a life’s work is not what endures; what endures is a legacy of life-giving relationships and life-long values. Bob and Ray inspired me to be better and to do things that made life better for others. I do miss them both.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
