I have been researching and thinking about curiosity lately, partly due to my natural nerdiness, and partly because I like the metacognitive feel of having curiosity about curiosity. In reading about what we know and what has been said about this topic, I ran across this quote from Albert Einstein:
The important thing is to not stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery every day. Never lose a holy curiosity.
On Monday of last week, Dr. Elia Desjardins, our Science Department Chair and the Christensen Chair of Applied Engineering, spoke about a unique opportunity for students to develop this “holy curiosity” about medical science through our Biomedical and Health Sciences Certificate Program. This program combines advanced coursework, clinical experience, mentoring, and independent research to provide students with a pre-university experience in allied health. Students in the program participate in seminars with medical or research professionals each semester, take part in an approved internship, and complete a senior capstone project mentored by an advisor.
The very next day, students from our Field Semester program shared how that program can spark curiosity about the science, economy, and societal impacts of agriculture in our region. Our Field Semester students pursue field-based research in an immersive setting—the Academy’s Dussault Center, a 75-acre property with both agricultural and forested areas and a student-installed solar array. In hands-on projects and field trips, they explore natural resource management and environmental science, spending their entire day away from campus and doing field research as they seek answers to the question “How do we live well in this place?”
When combined with our restructured science curriculum that features a new required field research course (officially called Research Methods and Environmental Systems), these programs mark an exciting new direction for scientific studies at the Academy, as they open up new fields for students to explore by breaking down disciplinary silos and allowing hands-on experiences in the sciences.
Though it did not get Chapel time this week, the third and newest program using this approach offers another promising field in which students can exercise their curiosity. Introduced just this year, the Applied Engineering Semester combines computer science, engineering, science modeling, and media studies as students develop a design portfolio and learn collaboration and leadership skills in creating a project for a real client. that we are calling SJA Makers.
This program uses the newly designed Physical Systems curriculum to explore three questions:
How do we discover, improve, and communicate scientific knowledge?
How do design choices affect accessibility, efficiency, sustainability, and enjoyment?
What are the opportunities and constraints of computing, including immersive technologies?
In the program, which is co-taught by Dr. Desjardins and Computer Science Department Chair Liz Laverty, students use Computer-Aided Design solid modeling software and various prototyping methods to develop design solutions to real problems as members of design teams. Like the Field Semester, this program runs free of the “cells and bells” of a traditional school model, operating as a kind of school-within-a-school, using the Maker Space in the Sweeney Applied Engineering Center and the new virtual reality equipment in our Immersive Technology Lab.
All three of these innovative programs offer students new, engaging, and exciting ways to explore the mysteries of the world around them; however, they are also closely aligned with our school’s long-standing mission. They teach character by valuing collaboration and persevering while working past a challenge; they foster inquiry by encouraging thoughtful and optimistic risk-taking, enthusiastically learning new tools and techniques, and pursuing creativity with open minds; and they encourage a sense of community by choosing sustainable resources, offering and accepting criticism in the spirit of mutual growth, and using creativity to improve the lives of others.
By pursuing these mission-based goals, these three programs have pushed our school forward, launching new opportunities for student creativity, curiosity—and fun! At the end of a March 1984 article titled “Mindplay” in Harvard Magazine, George Sciababba wrote, “Perhaps imagination is only intelligence having fun.” Eight years later, in his self-help book titled Success: The Original Handbook, Joey Reiman spun this idea a bit differently, writing about how innovative ideas appear apparently out of nowhere: “The fact is that my brain goes out to play. That’s what creativity is—intelligence having fun.” Regardless of whether they are using their imaginations or their creativity, students participating in these innovative science programs have a chance to develop and sustain Einstein’s “holy curiosity”—and have a blast doing it!
