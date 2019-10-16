In a recent New York Times article, columnist Laura Holson asked the question, “Are we living in a post- happiness world?”, and in her discussion, she contrasted “joy” with “happiness”. Happiness, as positive psychologist Martin Seligman of the University of Pennsylvania describes it, consists of five qualities: Positive emotions, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, and Achievement (making up the acronym PERMA). Happiness, as described by these five traits, is something lasting and something that can be fostered over time: we can foster positive emotions through showing gratitude, we can foster engagement by persevering, we can foster relationships through kindness, we can find a sense of meaning through our spiritual lives, and we can foster achievement by using our talents freely.
Holson pointed out that happiness is hard to achieve for many people. News of violence, climate change, or political divisiveness can sap our positive emotions. Increased distractibility caused by technology can decrease our level of engagement. The isolating effect of social media can ruin relationships. The diminished attention to our spiritual lives can lessen our sense of meaning. And our tendency to increasingly compare ourselves to others can make us devalue our achievements.
She points to a more fleeting emotion—joy—as the emerging replacement for happiness. Joy doesn’t have to be highly emotional—sometimes it can be simply a quiet contentment—but it is a feeling of deep delight. Holson ends her article by quoting Ingrid Fetell Lee, author of Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary things to Create Extraordinary Happiness: “I don’t think about happiness anymore. I think about joy. And if you string together enough moments of joy, maybe you can have a happy life.”
We know that both happiness and joy contribute to our overall well-being. They both release neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin that reduce stress and increase feelings of overall well-being. However, whereas happiness can be cultivated, I have come to believe that joy just happens. The best we can do is to make ourselves available for moments of joy and to appreciate and bask in them when they happen, and then remind ourselves that they are possible by recalling them later on.
One of my favorite authors, C.S. Lewis, wrote a book entitled Surprised by Joy, and that idea of joy as an unexpected upwelling of the heart has always been a favorite of mine. For me, I have been surprised by joy most often by watching my children—on stage, on the court or playing field, on the track, or working with the children of the poorest of the poor in India. Now as a grandfather, I am surprised by joy when I watch my children lovingly care for our grandchildren.
I have often been overcome with similar emotions in watching Academy students perform or care for one another. I even was surprised by joy one morning after class when I returned to my office to find an apple sitting on top of a sign that said, “The Best Teacher Ever…You’re Awesome!” I was even more overcome, and laughed out loud, when I looked inside the sign to find a slip of paper that read, “I will always hate Shakespeare, but I will never hate you!” (Thank you, Emma Sestito!)
This experience of being surprised by joy hit many of us on Monday when Trustee President Jay Wright introduced Dr. Sharon Howell as the next headmaster of the Academy. Immediately after Jay’s eloquent and touching introduction, he invited Sharon on stage, and before she even hit the first step, senior Colby Switser jumped up to applaud, and my heart jumped with him. For a long, sustained standing ovation, Sharon stood smiling and bowing in gratitude and graciousness, obviously moved by the genuine eruption of joy throughout the room.
I was moved as well. I was uplifted by the community’s generous welcome, grateful for the goodness of the people in front of me, excited by the prospect of Sharon’s vision of a great school becoming a reality, convinced this was the right person in the right place at the right time, and comforted by the thought that she will love and care for these people as I have done—at peace with entrusting the headship to her.
As I looked around, with my heart in my throat, too choked up to speak, I noticed that people were crying. I have since heard at least a dozen people say they were surprised by how emotional they were. I have pretty high emotional walls, but it took all the self-control I could muster not to fall apart in tears of joy on stage. Thankfully, Sierra Shippee had to read announcements before I had to speak again! When I did speak, heart still in my throat, I knew people could tell I was moved. It won’t be the last time, I’m sure.
The word “rejoice” means to find joy anew, but it also means to intensify joy. I encourage us to do both: to go back to moments like Monday that are genuinely joyful and relive that feeling of the upsurge of the heart and to be open to new moments that can increase the presence of joy in our lives. Perhaps, as Ms. Fetell Lee said, if we string together as many moments of joy as we can, we can build that lasting sense of happiness that seems to elude so many.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy
