We were making good time traveling down a California highway, especially since it was rush hour. Assistant Head for Advancement Tammi Cady and I were making a short trip to a rehabilitation facility to see an alumnus who had been incapacitated by a massive stroke at the age of 50, and we seemed to have timed the trip perfectly as traffic was flowing smoothly despite its mid-morning volume—that is, until we got off the highway and made our way around the exit ramp. There, parked in the middle of the ramp, was a small red sedan, and traffic quickly backed up behind it.
The reason for the stoppage became clear as a man, who was obviously homeless, emerged from the bushes alongside the ramp and approached the car. The woman driving the car rolled down her passenger-side window and handed him a to-go container. The container was non-descript: not a fast-food bag or any branded box, just an ordinary to-go container. Once the delivery was made, the man went back into the bushes, the red car accelerated up the ramp, and traffic resumed.
I have been reflecting on this striking scene for weeks, and several explanatory stories have come to mind: the woman had just picked up her breakfast from her favorite shop but saw the homeless man and decided to give it to him instead; or the woman had seen him on her way to work and decided that she would risk being late by going to buy him some food; or this was a regular routine, and the man was expecting the delivery as she brought him food every morning. There are, of course, others, but the key part of all of them was that the woman in the red car made an effort to feed a stranger, and that effort required more than a financial sacrifice. Too many times I have been content to throw a dollar or 10 dollars into a bucket in front of a person who is homeless. This woman’s example inspired me to something more.
Jean Vanier, in his book Becoming Human, suggests that many times we avoid those who are homeless or marginalized because we are afraid. We are not really afraid for our safety; we are afraid of what really engaging with a person in need will mean for us. It could mean financial sacrifice, for sure, as their needs are probably beyond what we see. It could mean a sacrifice of many hours as we enter into relationships with them instead of tossing bills into their containers. It could even mean a loss of other relationships as some friends might not understand or support our new relationship with those who are marginalized. Vanier suggest that those new relationships are the pathways to becoming fully human, defeating loneliness, and building community.
