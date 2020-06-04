Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I have lived in this town for 36 years, and have coached sports at the youth, middle school, and high school level; I have been involved in church groups, focus groups, and community groups; and yet, I was still deeply moved by the display of diversity I witnessed over the past few days.
As we celebrated the Class of 2020, I got to end my last graduation as headmaster on Tuesday by conducting 98 private, family, five-minute graduation ceremonies. In nine hours, I got to celebrate with groups that varied in size from three to 15 people, some with mixed families and some with extended families, some who came in dressed and ready for a formal celebration and some who came in ready to party. They were of various races, various ethnicities, and even included a family who celebrated a Hawaiian graduation tradition of placing leis around the neck of the graduate.
I had seen the same diversity on Sunday night as well when about 150 cars joined in a parade through town to celebrate the graduating class. They ranged from jacked up trucks to convertibles and new jeeps to antique sports cars. Some were decorated with balloons and window paint, others with streamers and strings of cans tied behind, and still others with a cardboard mortar board fastened on top. Some were filled with graduates in their caps and gowns, some with families all dressed the same, and some with just one graduate behind the wheel. Along the route, they saw teachers and advisors, neighbors and friends, and many people who just came out to celebrate this class—people of all backgrounds and connections cheering as the class motored under a big American flag by the fire department and down Main Street, Hastings Hill, and Railroad Street.
This parade, with its small town feel and positive energy, is just one of the events of this graduation that is likely to become a tradition. (I am not sure if we can arrange for a clear, starlit night with the moon behind them next year, but the fireworks were a big hit with graduates as well!) What struck me through the three days of events is that despite our diversity—and the fact that dozens of graduates could only participate virtually from around the world—we found ways to celebrate what binds us together—our spirit of community and the relationships we have formed. We had begun the year with the motto of Ubuntu—I am because we are—and these intimate, diverse, and unifying events seemed a fitting way to celebrate the end of this year despite the weirdness and difficulties of the past months.
