Last January, I spoke about a term I encountered while watching a documentary about the 2008 Boston Celtics—Ubuntu. It is an African term that means “I am because we are.” Other ways of expressing this belief are “A person is a person through other people” and, one of my favorites, “One finger cannot pick up a grain.” Nelson Mandela expressed it this way: “The profound sense that we are human only through the humanity of others; that if we are to accomplish anything in this world, it will be in equal measure due to the work and achievement of others.”
William Flippin, Jr. has written, “To the observer, Ubuntu can be seen and felt in the spirit of willing participation, unquestioning cooperation, warmth, openness, and personal dignity.” He calls on people to bring together opposites, bridge a world that is homeless and well-housed, weak and strong, thriving and struggling.
In reading about Ubuntu, I came across two stories, one from Flippin and one from numerous authors. Flippin tells the story of a journalist who was covering war-torn Lebanon and was walking through the bombed-out streets of Beirut when he heard beautiful music coming from a doorway. When he investigated, he found a boy playing a weird-looking instrument. As he continued to stare and draw closer, the boy stopped playing and handed him the instrument. It was a rifle barrel which the boy had re-bored so that it became a flute. He had turned an instrument of war into an instrument of beauty, a destructive instrument into a peaceful instrument, and had inspired a stranger in the process.
The second story is found on many blogs and some question its authenticity, but I think it exemplifies what Ubuntu looks like in action. A visitor to an African tribe had some time to kill, so he went into a store and bought a bunch of candy for the village children. However, instead of just giving it to them, he decided to make it a game. He put the candy in a basket and placed it under a tree, then he walked away and drew a line on the ground. He called the children together and said, “There’s a basket of candy over there, and I want you to line up behind this line. When I say ‘go’, the first person to reach the basket can have the candy.” He counted to three and yelled “go!”, but instead of running, the children all joined hands and walked together to the basket and split the candy evenly. When the visitor asked a girl why she didn’t run, she replied, “How can any one of us be happy if all the others are sad?”
As Flippin says, “When we act upon deeply feeling a sense of being connected to others by our common humanity, when we truly regard self and other as one, when we cherish human dignity, all of our relationships and the level of our behaviors and actions are raised to a higher level.” I have often talked about Tony Jarvis’ encouragement to see each other as full, rich human beings, beyond labels and beyond functions. I have also spoken of times when I have seen the members of our community rise to heroic acts, loving those the most who need it the most, whether it be on a ropes course or when someone feels at the end of his or her rope.
Bob Nelson and Stephen Lundin have written a book—Ubuntu: An Inspiring Story about an African Tradition of Teamwork and Collaboration—that, according to a review in Business Insider, contains the following lessons:
· Being connected to others provides a necessary opportunity to challenge the stories that might be inhibiting our growth.
· We don’t need to respect bad work, but we need to respect the person doing the work.
· As long as there are members of our community who think of themselves as little people, the work of Ubuntu is not done.
· The first step is gratitude and acknowledging the connections we share.
I encourage all of us to become more connected, more respectful of others, more grateful, and more aware of each other. I encourage us to use our creativity to turn potentially ugly situations into times of inspiring beauty and to make sure that we are not gaining our happiness at the expense of others.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said, “You might have much of the world’s riches, and you might hold a portion of authority, but if you have no Ubuntu, you do not amount to much.” I start every semester by reminding us of a quote by Martin Luther who says that a community’s true treasure and true strength are its people of education, enlightenment, and character. Through embracing and living out the spirit of Ubuntu more and more, we will become even richer and stronger.
Tom Lovett is Headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy.
