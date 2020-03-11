A few years ago, after a Faculty/Staff Meeting, math teacher Joe Grasso came up to me and said he had a quiz for me. Being a full-fledged nerd who loves an academic challenge, I told him to bring it on. He asked me how to pronounce the Chinese name “Wang”. I answered with a pronunciation that rhymed with “sang”. Then he proceeded with a series of other names: “Tang” and “Yang” (which I also rhymed with “sang”), “Zhou” and “Qi” (which I pronounced as “Zow” and “Kwee”) and “Xi” (which I pronounced as “Shee”—I had heard this one pronounced on the news). On this quick six-question quiz, I scored a one out of six (thank you cable news!), much to Joe’s delight. His point was a simple one: I had been butchering the names of our students from China, and correct pronunciation of names matters. More recently, Social Studies teacher Lucas Weiss gave the whole faculty and staff a primer in Mandarin pronunciations, and I realized just how much I had to learn.
I have spoken and written about the importance of knowing each other’s names several times over my tenure as headmaster. In fact, I offer a $100 prize to the first Freshman who can correctly name each one of his/her class. Knowing each other’s names allows the beginning of relationships, and most of the time (if not all of the time) names hold some information about us that helps others know who we are. Names hold cultural and family significance; in ancient cultures and still today in various religious and cultural traditions, names hold a spiritual significance.
So when Joe pointed out that I was pronouncing names incorrectly, I took it upon myself to learn how to say them correctly, and while I know my pronunciation is far from perfect, I do my best every time I read names in Chapel or during Commencement Weekend to honor our students and their families by pronouncing their names correctly. I studied Spanish in high school, German in college, and have picked up various phrases and sentences in Japanese and Tamil in my time as headmaster, but Chinese has always been difficult for me to learn, and I have only really been comfortable saying “Xie Xie”—“thank you”—and I am afraid that my pronunciation (close to SHEEah sheeah, with the tone on the second word lighter) is pretty far off, but I always hope my audience appreciates the effort.
With this history of struggles in Mandarin behind me, I appreciated the offer made by members of our Service Club—Yiqi Zhao and Han Zeng—to hold Mandarin lessons throughout the rest of the semester. I am not sure if I will have the time to join them, but I was grateful for the offer for several reasons. First, as I have mentioned, I want to pronounce names correctly, but also, we know that learning a second language has many benefits. A quick internet search will yield articles about how learning to communicate in a second (and third) language provides cognitive, social, and cultural benefits. People throughout the world have spent years learning how to communicate in English, and we have been allowed to remain ignorant of other languages as a result, robbing ourselves of these very real and well-documented benefits. Even as artificial intelligence and translation software makes the pragmatic act of communicating information easier, technology cannot replicate the benefits of being able to fluently communicate with someone in his or her native language (at least not yet).
