This week, Northeast Kingdom Human Services will reach a significant milestone, its sixtieth-year anniversary, and on this Day of Giving, we invite our communities to celebrate it with us.
It was the vision of a few community leaders who recognized that there could be no health without mental health. It is because of them, our communities now have access to the much needed mental health, addiction, and intellectual and developmental disability services.
From the humble beginnings on Aug. 20, 1960, Northeast Kingdom Human Services (previously known as Northeast Family Counseling Service), has grown to become the third largest employer in the Northeast Kingdom, employing over 500 staff, serving 4,000 consumers, annually, and covering a geographic area of over 2,100 square miles. Our services reach every corner of the tri-county area. In fact, prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, our staff drove over 2.5 million miles through the Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia County roads serving our communities.
We have gone anywhere our services have been needed. Rain, or shine, or snow, or just about, anything. Even, during the Covid-19 pandemic we have never closed our doors. Our emergency services have been open twenty-hours per day and we have also established new services in anticipation of the surge for mental health services. We are, and have always been, on the front lines saving lives and caring for children, adults, and families. It is a matter of great pride for our employees and the Northeast Kingdom communities to see NKHS grow, embrace strong values, and achieve more than we ever thought possible, just over six decades ago.
