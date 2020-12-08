While having the Covid-19 vaccine in our hands seems to be in sight, the coronavirus pandemic continues to pommel our communities with a relentless and intensifying zeal. Just last week, during his weekly press conference, Governor Scott announced that Vermont recorded its highest number of Covid-19 positive cases since the start of the pandemic in the early spring. In the Northeast Kingdom, which had been relatively spared, a growing number of our friends, colleagues, and family members are now testing positive for Covid-19, some of them requiring hospitalization. Over the past nine months we have learned that the simplest and the most effective lines of defense include mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing. We have heard that message being repeated over and over again by our leaders, scientists, and medical experts and, for the most part, it has worked across the state. Governor Scott, perhaps, said it best when he underscored that, “Vermonters, all of you, have proven to be the best in the country in following the guidance of managing this virus. As a result Vermont has done better than any other state in keeping its infection rate down and its residents safe.”
While the current surge will determine how well Vermont can continue to contain the corona virus, the pandemic itself, apart from the number of cases, has had a profound negative impact on our communities. The economic uncertainty and social isolation have exposed our vulnerabilities across the entire age spectrum. Adults and children, alike, have received a strong dose of a shock therapy courtesy of Covid-19. Lost jobs, interrupted family connections, reliance on virtual holidays, and distance learning, are only a few reasons that have led to significant stress for many individuals, contributing to rising rates of severe depression, isolation, substance use and suicide. Fortunately, professional help is available to all Vermonters. In her eloquent presentation at the same conference last week, DMH’s Commissioner, Sarah Squirrell, implored Vermonters to stay connected and to seek help, if needed. She emphasized that none of us are immune to the effects of Covid-19 and urged Vermonters to pay attention to their mental and social health and wellness.
People may not want to access or seek mental health counseling because of perceptions of stigma associated with severe depression, anxiety, or substance misuse. Northeast Kingdom Human Services believes, however, that it is okay to acknowledge not being okay. With that in mind, we have never stopped serving our communities. Our staff has never wavered and has been the backbone of support to those in need. In addition to providing our core services, we have developed several “warm lines” in anticipation of an increased need for counseling in these stressful times. Those three lines, which include Parental Support (749-1111), Emotional Support (749-1113), and Recovery Support (749-1112) have been serving the residents of the Northeast Kingdom since the early spring. These services are also available to anyone across the state and calling those numbers does not require the dialing of the area code. We understand, that many people have never expected to be under such stress as to require mental health or substance use counseling. All calls are anonymous and do not require anyone to be, or become an NKHS client. Reaching out and making the call is the first step to regaining wellness when pandemic related stress seems overwhelming. It breaks through the isolation that can magnify problems. Without communication we are all vulnerable like an animal separated from its herd because the health of human beings depends on interconnectivity. Communication may be, yet, another vital organ and taking care of it is as important as caring for one’s brain, heart, or lungs.
So, as we head into this holiday season which will be anything but normal, imagine if you can, we all are at mile 137 of an Ironman race with 3.2 miles left to go in the marathon. We are all tired, if not exhausted, after having gone into many dark physical and mental places along the way. And, at the same time, we can already hear the music and the finish line celebration. Instead of giving in we mobilize our reserves. The fatigue suddenly disappears. We find new strength we never thought we could master. Our minds suddenly clear up and the emotions take over. Nothing will stop us, now. The remaining few miles quickly disappear in the rearview mirror. The bright lights of the finish line and the cheering crowds are within our reach. And then, we are done (with our masks on), because anything is possible.
