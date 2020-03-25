As we enter the uncharted domain of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) and the subsequent declaration of the state of emergency in Vermont, I want to assure all our communities that Northeast Kingdom Human Services stands prepared to serve our clients with mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disability needs.
I also want to express my gratitude to over 500 NKHS employees who have been working, tirelessly, on preparing for this pandemic, over the past several weeks. I also wish to recognize our state and community partners who are standing with us as we confront this global health threat.
The health of our consumers and employees is of the utmost importance to NKHS. Therefore, we have taken unprecedented preventive measures and steps to minimize the risk of the COVID-19 exposure. We have employed technology to remain connected with consumers. We have implemented work from home options, telemedicine options, telephonic and tele-therapy options, as well as remote access to the hospital Emergency Rooms for screening & evaluation. I am profoundly proud of the way our teams work together and continue to be available for services across the spectrum of our services.
We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this difficult time, and we want to assure our community that our crisis services continue to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
