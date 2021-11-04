The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on employees and their employers all over the world. Locally it is common to see Help Wanted signs at the doors of restaurants, retail shops, and every kind of business establishment. The school district that includes Bennington canceled school for a day for want of bus drivers. State highway departments are desperately seeking drivers for snowplows. There are shortages of nurses and people who support them in our most valued institutions of medical care. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is among them.
We are the trustees of NVRH, which has 693 employees, the largest employer in the Northeast Kingdom. We are the individuals who shoulder the responsibility of oversight of its management, strategic planning, finance, quality, and community relations. The impact of the pandemic and its emerging variants has captured our attention and turned our focus to the wellbeing of the medical staff and all those who keep the lights on and the services we depend upon available at NVRH.
NVRH is described by the government regulators of Medicare and Medicaid services as a “Critical Access Hospital.” That means that NVRH’s reimbursement from those programs is based upon a formula that requires hospitals so designated to provide limited outpatient and inpatient hospital services to people in rural areas like ours. A Critical Access Hospital must not exceed the capacity of 25 inpatient beds or an average length of inpatient stay of 96 hours. NVRH has a facility and a staff based upon the ceiling of those numbers.
Recently COVID-19 and an increase of non-COVID related activity in the NVRH emergency department created an incoming tidal wave of patients in need and a level of activity unlike any seen before. CEO Shawn Tester described one recent day when “our 25-bed hospital had a grand total of 28 inpatients, with a full Med/Surg [Unit], a full Intensive Care Unit, and four patients in the birthing center.” Providers of services at every level have reason to be exhausted, and they are.
As trustees we are concerned for the employees across the spectrum of service that NVRH provides. They are good people - often heroes - who are trained and prepared to give us medical care when we need it. Every day many leave their own families to go to work and give us their very best. Many provide support for those who directly give care: the hospital pharmacy, the lab, patient care (in all of its forms), housekeeping, food service, maintenance, first responders, and administrative services. They are friends and neighbors, sisters, mothers, brothers, and fathers of us all. As Shawn Tester wrote recently, “Giant red hearts are beating once more in the trees outside NVRH, placed there by community members in a show of support that means so much to our staff. Above all, if you know a healthcare worker, thank them. Let them know how much you care. They need you as much as our community needs them.”
Get your COVID vaccination, its booster, and your flu shot. Familiarize yourself with the Northern Express Care clinics at Corner Medical in Lyndon and on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury. They are for minor health issues rather than the emergency department at the hospital. Try to be patient when you think services are delayed and you are not getting the immediate and full attention you have come to expect. Give kindness for the compassion you do receive.
These are trying times for many of us, but we are Vermont Strong, and we are NVRH Strong. As trustees of NVRH we are ever so grateful for our employees and the support that our extended hospital community has shown. Please, wherever you go, be understanding and show gratitude as well.
With best regards, the trustees of NVRH: Jane Arthur, Betsy Bailey, Judythe Desrochers, Warren Dow, Steve Feltus, John Goodrich, Robert Grant, MD, Barbara Hatch, Terry Hoffer, Deborah Hunt, Joe Kasprzak, John Kascenska, Lorraine Matteis, Darcie McCann, Steve McConnell, Mary Parent, Thaddeus Richardson and Sara Simpson.
