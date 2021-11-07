The Community Restorative Justice Center located in St. Johnsbury works with people in our community who’ve committed crimes. We work with them using a restorative justice (RJ) panel process.
Imagine someone embezzled money or goods from their place of employment, or a person was pulled over for drinking and driving, or someone might have threatened someone else on Facebook, or, maybe they were drunk, loud and destroying property, or, or, or… There’s all kinds of crimes.
The (RJ) process begins with the police investigating a situation, writing up their report, an affidavit, and then sending it to the State’s Attorney. Typically, the person is charged and cited to appear in court. Once in court, the defendant may be offered a plea agreement. Part of that agreement might be to go to the Restorative Justice Center and meet with an (RJ) panel. Most often the defendant will be put on probation, and as a condition of their probation, they will have to participate in and complete an (RJ) panel process.
Another way someone might be referred to an RJ panel is through a process called direct referral. In this scenario, the police send the case to the State’s attorney and she sends the case directly to us. It doesn’t go to court at all. This is a pre-charge referral; if the person engages in and completes the RJ panel process, no charges are filed at all.
Traditionally, crime has been considered to be a violation against the state. The state looks at what law was broken, and determines (based on State Statutes) what the punishment will be. The state holds the responsibility of justice, and the result is the statutory punishment and payment of fines and fees. The restorative approach, alternatively, views crime as a violation of people and relationships. The directly affected person along with the community are all affected in some way. In addition, family members are often affected and frankly, the person responsible for the crime is also affected. Crime disrupts peace in the community. The restorative process holds the responsible party accountable for what happened, and it is their responsibility to make things right - or as right as possible.
Prior to the person coming in front of a panel, they meet with the RJ Panel Coordinator and are asked if they take responsibility for what they’re charged with. The person will not go in front of a panel if they don’t take responsibility, it would be pointless. The process wouldn’t work.
In a restorative panel meeting the first thing the panel does is introduce themselves and say a little bit about who they are, where they live, what their interests are, etc. The intention is to establish common ground. Establishing common ground shows the responsible party that we all live in the same community, we shop at the same grocery stores, drive the same roads, etc. so we are affected when someone in our community shoplifts from one of the stores or drinks and drives. We may have been on the road the same night someone was driving back from his or her buddy’s house drunk, in fact we may live in the same neighborhood.
If there are direct victims, or affected parties, they are invited to the meeting to speak for themselves about how they were impacted by the crime. This can be a powerful exchange. If they would rather not come in person, our Victim Services Liaison will represent their point of view. If there are no directly affected parties, the panel asks the responsible party to think about who was affected. In the case of a DUI they may have a spouse or friend driving them to work since they’ve lost their license. The panel asks them to consider how they can make amends to those people affected by their crime. Next, the panel asks how the community was affected and how they might make amends to the community. Lastly, they are asked what strategies they can come up with to avoid re-offending.
The restorative approach sees relationships as central to a healthy, caring environment where people feel like they belong to their community. When someone feels like they belong to their community they are less likely to commit a crime in that community. The approach is conversational rather than like a court hearing. The process is not punitive, we are not in the meeting to decide who’s good or bad, only to talk about the harm that was caused, repairing the harm and learning ways to avoid re-offending.
People are usually very nervous when they come in, but soon find they’re in a room of non-threatening people from the community who are not there to judge them but instead to have a conversation with them about who was impacted by their crime. Sometimes tough questions are asked with the intention of looking deeply at the impact their crime has had on others. Many of us honestly don’t really consider the impact our actions have on others, especially when there’s no direct victim.
The RJ panel and the responsible party, with a lens toward the needs of all affected parties, write up an agreement based on the four restorative principles:
• Learn the impact of the crime on victims, affected parties and the community
• Make amends to victims and affected parties
• Make amends to the community
• Learn ways to avoid re-offense
The responsible party is not told what they have to do. Instead the process is to encourage them to consider the causes and impacts of their actions in order that the agreement reached is not seen as punishment, but as genuine and meaningful to their lives, containing their ideas, not those of the panel. They might write a letter of apology to someone who was negatively impacted by their actions, or a letter of appreciation to someone who has helped them deal with the consequences of their actions. Additionally, they might write a reflective piece on what they’ve learned, or on how they’d like to see themselves in 5 years.
To some, Restorative Justice may seem to be “hand-holding” or “soft on crime” but in reality the experience of the process is demanding. The responsible party must first take responsibility for the harm caused and the relationships damaged, and the panel will ask questions that get at the heart of the situation, especially if the person is minimizing the harm, or deflecting the responsibility. For instance, a person might say no one was impacted by their DUI except them. The panel asks them if they lost their license, and if so, how do they get to work, did they have to take time off work to go to court, see their probation officer, etc. What about family members who may worry about the drinking habits of their mom/dad/son/daughter/aunt/uncle, did they consider the impact on them?
It is through the tough conversations that people at times gain insight into their habits, their behavior, and to see things from another’s perspective. The Restorative Justice process offers the responsible party the opportunity to make amends, to repair harm, to become whole again. They begin to see ways of giving back to the community, becoming a contributing citizen.
The CRJC has 7 separate panels that each meet once a month for two hours, with 5 people per panel. During the initial intake with the responsible party, the reparative panel process is explained, and they are made aware that if they don’t complete the process their case will go back to Probation and Parole, the court, or the police department depending on how the case was referred. This may result in a violation of probation, or a criminal charge if the case was sent pre-charge. The panel sees people usually twice, sometimes more if they don’t complete their agreement on their second visit.
All the CRJC volunteers go through a training process; after the training they observe three panel meetings before joining one.
The Community Restorative Justice Center welcomes interested community members to become involved. Please contact us at 802-748-2977 or find us at www.communityrjc.org for more information.
Tune Faulkner is the Restorative Justice panel coordinator.
