Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Craft breweries embody the entrepreneurial spirit of our state. All across New Hampshire, brewers have built businesses that are driving our economy forward. Not to mention, they’re brewing really great beer that is recognized across the country.
In the Granite State, craft brewing is a growing and thriving sector. In 2011, there were just 15 craft breweries in New Hampshire and as of 2018, there are an estimated 81 craft breweries helping boost our state’s economy. A 2018 study by the Brewers Association found that craft breweries contributed $452 million to the economy of our state.
Our craft breweries help attract tourists with their quality products, they help create good jobs for Granite Staters, and they are also strong members of our communities – helping support various organizations, events, and causes.
Littleton’s Schilling Beer Co. brews beer that is distributed in New Hampshire, throughout New England, and beyond. And they also do their part to help those in need. In 2018, when communities in Northern California were devastated by wildfires, Schilling joined with breweries across the country to help brew the Resilience Butte Country Proud IPA – dedicating all the proceeds to relief efforts. They also played a vital role in the effort by lending their trademarked name of “Resilience” to the cause. For their focus on philanthropy, I was proud to name Schilling Beer Co. as the December 2018 Granite Staters of the Month.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.