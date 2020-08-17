Faith offers solace and hope through the darkest of times. But just when many Americans need this comfort the most, religious communities are struggling with how to keep their congregants safe from a deadly virus while still offering services and community.

New Hampshire houses of worship are working to adapt, for example, by offering online or socially distanced services and canceling cherished annual events. Above all else, religious institutions are acting to keep their members safe, while also keeping them connected to their faith communities.

These are, of course, the right priorities as COVID-19 continues to ravage our country. But as all-consuming as this public health threat is right now, we can’t let it blind us to the reality that before this pandemic, there were other increasing threats to congregants’ safety.

In recent years, we’ve seen a growing crisis of violence and threats against religious communities and houses of worship. According to the FBI, hate crimes in churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques increased nearly 35% between 2014 and 2018.

