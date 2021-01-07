Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
January 6, 2021, will forever mark a day of infamy for our nation. It will be remembered because our beloved Capitol building — the very heart of our democracy — was stormed and laid under siege. Rioters broke through windows, doors, and security barriers in both the Senate and House wings of the Capitol, assaulting Capitol Police officers, leaving a wake of destruction, and forcing me and other Members of Congress to temporarily delay fulfilling our constitutional duty to certify the presidential election.
It will be remembered because the President of the United States encouraged his supporters to commit these felonies — to march to the Capitol, “to show strength,” and “to fight.” And it will be remembered because, even before all of that, more than 100 Members of the House and a dozen Senators supported a ploy to deprive the states and the American people of their constitutional role to choose our next president. This political stunt amounted to nothing less than an assault on our constitutional republic.
The President’s obscene and cynical claim that the election was stolen from him, which he continued to spout even while his rioting supporters roamed the halls of the Capitol, has been flatly disproven time and again. And his reliance on voters’ mistrust in the election as grounds for overturning the election results is particularly disingenuous, given that such mistrust is based on relentless false propaganda spread by President Trump and his allies. It is not based on the evidence. Not on the facts. And not on the sober assessments of state election administrators, both Republicans and Democrats, who actually oversaw these elections and know what they are talking about.
Attempting to reverse the election, President Trump and his allies lost more than 60 cases in courts across the country, by judges of every political stripe, including those appointed by the President. The lopsidedness of these decisions was extraordinary. It was been nothing less than a wholesale rejection of the President’s false claims. But this was also not surprising. The President’s own Attorney General said there is no evidence of widespread fraud. His own Department of Homeland Security described it as the “most secure election in American history.”
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.