Editor’s note: The following narrative is the text of a speech given at Courthouse Park in St. Johnsbury, May 30, 2020, on the occasion of a memorial dedication to St. Johnsbury military men and women who die in wars fought since World War II.
Good afternoon. I’m retired United States Army Colonel Van-George Belanger and I am deeply honored to share a few thoughts as we gather to memorialize these fallen heroes, Specialist Bruce Paquette, Sergeant Paul Lacroix and Lieutenant Joseph Fortin.
It is appropriate that their names are added to this memorial on this hallowed ground that began as a burial place in the 1800s. The cemetery located here was moved so that the court house could be built on this land to provide local citizens with liberty and justice, just as Specialist Paquette, Sergeant Lacroix and Lieutenant Fortin served their country to protect our freedom and provide liberty and justice to people in other lands.
As we gaze upon this memorial park we note the names of generations of fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, whether during the Civil War over 150 years ago, World War One over a century ago, or World War Two 75 years past. Today we add the names of these three soldiers who gave everything of themselves… Specialist Paquette and Sgt. Lacroix in the rice paddies of Vietnam 50 years ago and Lieut. Fortin amid the sand dunes of Iraq, 10 years ago.
