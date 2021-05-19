Dear Governor,
The Vermont Press Association is urging you to veto S-107.
Thank you for your comments on Tuesday at your news conference. It sounds like you appreciate the serious flaws with this bill and how it reverses the transparency that you and your administration take pride in.
The bill is designed to reduce transparency for all Vermonters when it comes to crimes, car crashes, abducted or overdue children and much more. Public safety is a primary reason for state government and this bill hurts it.
The bill also creates a problem for record-keeping. It mandates that one branch of government (judiciary) will be the sole custodian for records even when held by another branch of government (executive). The more access points for public records in Vermont the better.
The bill also sets up the very real problem of the law not being evenly applied across Vermont. The bill states a public agency may release names of youthful offenders “in order to protect the health and safety of any person.” As was noted in the House debate, with two identical cases the Montpelier Police could decide one way and Northfield could go the other way on releasing names.
(So the name of a 16-year-old charged with DUI could be released to the public by police so parents in a community could be alerted about a teen they might not want driving their children based a “health and safety” reasons.)
We have been told repeatedly by the rank and file of the VSP that they oppose it. State and local police were never asked to weigh in on the bill. As best we can tell, one sheriff, testified and it was not a ringing endorsement.
The potential damage by this bill has been reflected several times since September with a similar gag order created by DPS Commissioner Michael Schirling (along with DPS legal counsel Rosemary Gretkowski). The gag order on Vermont State Police followed the double fatal crash caused by Isabel Seward, 16, of Atlanta crossing the double yellow line in a multi-lane section of U.S. 7 in Charlotte, records show. State’s Attorney Sarah George was upset that state police released Seward’s name even when it was public record through the public accident report. George declined to take the teen driver to adult court for careless and negligent driving with death resulting — two counts. The state police at least issued Seward a $220 traffic ticket for killing the two people – and that was public record through the judiciary.
Vermont had another fatal crash involving a 16-year-old killing her classmate at Bellows Falls Union on April 25 at 3:05 in the morning. VSP said the 16-year-old driver was operating under the influence, but again the name of the driver is being withheld only by VSP because of possible juvenile court action. Yet the name remains public through the Department of Motor Vehicles, which provides for public accident reports. It also is public through the breath test processing and by any traffic tickets that will be issued.
And on top of that, Vermont State Police said the Schirling/Gretkowski gag order prevents them from releasing the name of the passenger that was killed.
DPS still stands by its gag order even with the teen’s obituary in the newspaper, the death certificate being public, the high school principal speaking about her on statewide television the night after the crash, her name sprayed painted on the road at the crash site, a memorial started off the road with people writing tributes to Jada Spaulding Doyle, 16, of Rockingham and so much more.
This weekend we learned of another serious car crash involving another teen driver has turned into another fatal. The VSP, following Schirling’s gag order, won’t name the driver who is now dead. There can’t be any juvenile court action so the name should be released even if age 15. Any privacy is lost after death.
Please see the VSP news release below. Never mind the name of the dead driver is going on a public death certificate, the obit will be published in one or more newspapers and online, the whole school has been talking about the crash, the name was printed in at least one news story and the public crash report must be filed within 30 days by state police. We could go on.
The VPA would like a chance to discuss this legislation in further detail. Our fear is that by signing it, or letting it become law without your signature, the much-needed corrective steps will never be taken. Vermont has worked hard to improve its transparency score and this reverses course.
There is a certain irony about this bill. The Vermont legislature is looking to provide privacy for people up to age 20 involved in crashes and crimes because they lack maturity, yet the legislators at the same time were moving forward on a bill that would allow 16 years-old the right to vote — or run for elected office like Selectboard, town treasurer, clerk — in Brattleboro. Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Chittenden was among the legislators to make note of the irony in his legislative column.
In an earlier email, the relevant opposing comments of Sen. Brian Collamore also were outlined.
The sad part is the vote, as best we could tell, was based on party affiliations and not common sense.
As your legal counsel has noted, the VSP transparency policy, which your office helped craft with a former DPS Commissioner, is solid. The Vermont Attorney General also agreed the name in the Seward case was rightfully released. We would ask you to stand firm and veto S-107.
We look forward to meeting with you to discuss this in detail.
Lisa Loomis is President of the Vermont Press Association.
