Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I have not been briefed by Jeb, so I’m assessing the situation based on publicly available information.
I suggest recommending to the VSC trustees - before Monday - that they vote to defer any definitive decision on Jeb’s proposal to close colleges until a more thoughtful and thorough assessment can be made regarding available federal funds and re-purposing the colleges to meet regional economic demands, which is expected to grow.
It appears the state will have $1.3 billion to address COVID-19 related expenditures, shortfalls and losses. A substantial portion of the state colleges’ deficit is due to refunds for room and board and cancelled summer programs, including revenue from leasing facilities for use by third parties.
Providing students, staff and the three regional economies in which the three campuses are located only 72 hours notice does not give them a reasonable opportunity to develop alternatives to closure, assess likely federal assistance and determine how the campuses will fit into a new world order.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.