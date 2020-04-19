I have not been briefed by Jeb, so I’m assessing the situation based on publicly available information.

I suggest recommending to the VSC trustees - before Monday - that they vote to defer any definitive decision on Jeb’s proposal to close colleges until a more thoughtful and thorough assessment can be made regarding available federal funds and re-purposing the colleges to meet regional economic demands, which is expected to grow.

It appears the state will have $1.3 billion to address COVID-19 related expenditures, shortfalls and losses. A substantial portion of the state colleges’ deficit is due to refunds for room and board and cancelled summer programs, including revenue from leasing facilities for use by third parties.

Providing students, staff and the three regional economies in which the three campuses are located only 72 hours notice does not give them a reasonable opportunity to develop alternatives to closure, assess likely federal assistance and determine how the campuses will fit into a new world order.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.