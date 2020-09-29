Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Vermont Press Association Executive Board has voted to condemn the confiscation and burning of piles of Seven Days newspapers by protesters who were unhappy with the paper’s coverage of their movement. Board members believe their action is ill-informed and reflects a failure to understand the function and role of a free press in our society and country.
The VPA urges those responsible to take the time to learn about censorship, the First Amendment and the right for the general public to enjoy the freedoms of the press and speech provided through Seven Days and other Vermont newspapers.
“It is concerning for all Vermont journalists that this act of censorship could somehow be seen as an appropriate response,” VPA president Lisa Loomis said.
The front-page story entitled “Battery Power” was a first-person presentation by a Seven Days writer about interviews and observations about the protest leaders and conditions throughout the more than month-long nightly protests based at the park next to the Burlington Police Station.
