Ten years from now, we believe Vermont will have a state-wide hybrid university that supports access and aspirations of students from across the state’s rural communities, strengthens Vermont’s workforce, and demonstrates sustainable quality. We are confident of this because of what we have seen faculty, staff, and leaders of the future Vermont State University already accomplish in just a few short years.

We pivoted in the emergency of the pandemic. Classes and meetings on Zoom. New and new uses of digital resources and technologies for student advising and collaboration.

In the challenges of that time, people came together, sharing resources and expertise across campuses. In a time when interaction was of necessity primarily virtual, human relationships across distance were maintained, and new connections formed.

Coming out of the pandemic, faculty across what have historically been four state colleges—at times in direct competition with one another—came together to redesign over 250 academic programs into a more sustainable array of just over 100 programs designed for increased access across multiple campuses. With significant faculty leadership, painstaking coordination and effort, faculty reviewed and approved these 100 programs just this past fall.

