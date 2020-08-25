Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
One hundred years ago on Wednesday, August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was added to the Constitution, and U.S. citizens could no longer be denied the right to vote “on account of sex.”
To commemorate this milestone, the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance invited state leaders to reflect on its significance. We are honored to share with our fellow Vermonters the following thoughts from Governor Kunin, Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Congressman Welch, Governor Scott, Lt. Governor Zuckerman, Xusana Davis, Kesha Ram, and Cary Brown.
“It took 100 years to ratify the 19th amendment which won women the right to vote. Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony were the prime movers of the suffrage amendment. But they were not alone. In this anniversary year, we retrieve more names from history, including Black women: Ida B. Wells, and Mary Church Terrell. In 1913, Wells traveled from Illinois to Washington to march in the Woman Suffrage Procession. Black women were told to march in the back. Today, we march hand in hand—thanks to those courageous women— white, black and brown—to exercise our right to vote.”
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.