One hundred years ago on Wednesday, August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was added to the Constitution, and U.S. citizens could no longer be denied the right to vote “on account of sex.”

To commemorate this milestone, the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance invited state leaders to reflect on its significance. We are honored to share with our fellow Vermonters the following thoughts from Governor Kunin, Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Congressman Welch, Governor Scott, Lt. Governor Zuckerman, Xusana Davis, Kesha Ram, and Cary Brown.

“It took 100 years to ratify the 19th amendment which won women the right to vote. Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony were the prime movers of the suffrage amendment. But they were not alone. In this anniversary year, we retrieve more names from history, including Black women: Ida B. Wells, and Mary Church Terrell. In 1913, Wells traveled from Illinois to Washington to march in the Woman Suffrage Procession. Black women were told to march in the back. Today, we march hand in hand—thanks to those courageous women— white, black and brown—to exercise our right to vote.”

– Governor Madeleine M. Kunin

