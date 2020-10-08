Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont’s governance of wildlife is facing multiple crises. Our Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) is clear about the fiscal and wildlife crises before it but less open to addressing its identity crisis-the controversies around who it serves and its real purpose. Is DFW’s highest priority the production of wild livestock and fish for consumption or is it the conservation of natural systems?
The fiscal crisis is due to the decline in license sales. Hunting license sales, for example, have dropped over 56% since 1985. License sales provided 64% of DFW’s budget in 1990, today it’s 26%. Taxpayers are increasingly covering up the shortfall by providing about 25% of the budget. In 1990 it was 9%.
It faces a wildlife crisis with over 200 species of plants and animals either threatened or endangered. Nearly 1000 species have been identified as species of greatest conservation need. Vermont species like US species are expected, according to various authorities, to decline by a third or more in coming decades.
The identity crisis controversy is acute. Mid-20th century wildlife governance, isn’t working today. Wildlife and the citizenry are not being served fairly. While DFW is mandated to serve all citizens, it actually has primary customers (trappers and hunters) and its decisions reflect its priority for those privileged and exclusive stakeholders. Evidence of that bias is reflected in DFW’s embrace of recreational trapping; in support of bear hounding; in support for wanton waste of wildlife; and its failure to take any position on a bill that would ban coyote killing contests. With half of its budget going to game species (1/10th of one percent of all Vermont species) while hundreds of non-game species are imperiled, the chasm is only reinforced. To cap it all, the Fish and Wildlife Board-the body that makes regulatory and public policy for game species, has only representatives of the privileged stakeholder group- all others have been blackballed from serving in crafting public policy on public resources.
