The strongest instinct of any species, apart from man, is to reproduce its kind. It is to this end that all other activities are dedicated. The dominant urge for man seems to be to entertain himself, and he is similarly dedicated.
Both truths were evident in past weeks in Bradford, and in these pages, as observations of a female black bear, trying her best to complete her reproductive cycle, were on display. Instead of being able to do that in peace, and in synchrony with available food resources, she was reduced to a curiosity.
As most people know, bears reproduce every two years; their cubs stay with them for about a year and a half and become yearlings. From October or November when they den, bears do not eat, drink, urinate, or defecate. However, depending on whether they have cubs or yearlings, during that same period they give birth, lactate, and nurture their young. Bears are not true hibernators, and in fact, shiver themselves awake every 48 hours or so during their months of winter torpor. They are marvels of reproductive success.
But their success can be impacted by man, whether it is logging activity that disturbs a den in a brush pile, or gawkers, who cannot resist spying on wildlife- entertaining themselves while believing their false narrative that they are doing no harm. Rest assured that the Bradford bear, like all of her kind, knew exactly what was going on around her. For her to leave the den, to which she had developed fidelity because she chose it and her offspring were there, is a measure of her disturbance. Once the sights, sounds and smells of man became too persistent she had two choices; she could remove her young from this threat by abandoning the den and moving them to another, or in a worse case she will abandon her young. Yes, even that can and does happen if the activities of man become too invasive, because she is the reproductive unit that must survive. The breaking of that maternal bond and control leads to orphan cubs and nuisance yearlings.
In our Northeastern US ecosystem bears are the apex natural predator, powerful, adaptable, and intelligent. But, and for good reason, they are afraid of man the apex unnatural predator, and seek to avoid him. It is a shame that self-important man, who professes to value wildlife, cannot see himself clearly enough to see the harm he does.
With sadness.
Walter O. Cottrell, CWB, DVM, is a Wildlife Veterinarian who lives in Bradford.
