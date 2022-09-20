With so much troubling news these days, we could all use a break and a hopeful story. And it comes from Vermont, the Green Mountain State, with 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery becoming the first female to pilot an F-35 fighter jet with the National Guard. Her history-making flight took place on September 7th.

Flannery is an officer with the Vermont Air National Guard, which was the first branch to receive the powerful F-35A Lightning II fighters.

“I was really excited, and I was lucky enough to get a pilot slot with them,” says Flannery, following in the footsteps of her father who was also an air force pilot. She is originally from Kentucky and is a former boxing instructor.

The easiest way to describe the fighter jet Flannery is flying is awesome and powerful. The U.S. Air Force says the fighter “F-35A gives the U.S. Air Force and its allies the power to dominate the skies – anytime, anywhere.”

