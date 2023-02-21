At first glance it may not be clear how Senate Bill 66 and House bill 258 are threats to families and children across the Kingdom and Vermont, but it’s worth taking a moment to explore.
I was raised and educated in good public schools: my high school diploma is from a public school as are my advanced degrees. I have respect for America’s public school system. But I’ve also worked in and studied at independent schools and supported hundreds if not thousands of students’ journeys through them as well. In 27 years in education, I’ve learned only one sure thing: one approach does not work for every student.
Lyndon Institute and Saint Johnsbury Academy are independent schools, and that means that we enjoy a greater degree of independence than public schools in how we choose to fashion our programs. Rather than being bound to a single curriculum or model, we can adapt not only to shape the cultures of our schools but more importantly, to meet students where they are and support their growth. We are appropriately bound to the same high moral standards of non-discrimination and equity as any public school, but in addition, our teachers are empowered as stewards of students to delve more deeply into an area, slow down or speed up pace, or throw away a lesson plan in favor of a new idea because we trust them to care for their students. We can shape the advisory program to support mental health awareness, socio-emotional programming, discuss issues of equity, and even just take time to chat with and know our students as human beings.
LI has been a force for good in the Kingdom for over 155 years. We find students where they are and help them to envision the futures of their own choosing. We empower students and embolden them to dream bigger. Our motto, per aspera ad astra (through hard work, to the stars!) is a promise to see and value each and every student who walks through these halls as they forge a path on their own journeys, always onwards and upwards. We do this through multiple levels of curricula, student-driven clubs and programming, leadership opportunities, athletics, fine and performing arts, and a strong sense of duty to the larger community. These aspects define LI and we have the freedom to do that as an independent school.
But LI may not be the right school for each and every child in Vermont or the Kingdom, and that’s why families have school choice. For hundreds of years writers have seen schools as secondary caregivers; our role is not merely to educate but to help shape children. But we can only succeed by partnering and honoring families as primary caregivers. Families are central to a child’s life. Schools may know education better than families, but families know their children better than schools do. That’s why we are partners. That’s why the family-school partnership is essential to a child’s success.
S. 66 and H. 258 threaten to end tuitioning to all independent schools in Vermont and even convert some of them to essentially public schools. If a family believes that the public school is where their child will thrive then they should attend it; but the freedom to choose where your child is educated is amongst the most powerful freedoms a family has. That power, that choice, can define a successful or miserable experience for a child. A real danger with S. 66 and H. 258 is that they presume that families do not need the freedom to choose for their own children, whom they know best.
Laws define the boundaries of our behavior: they dictate what people can and cannot do. For example: people know that if they steal something, they have broken the law and face consequences. But even within that people still have the freedom to choose. No law can ever rob one of this essential freedom; it is fundamental to human nature and to being a citizen. Your choices define you as a person and dictate the path you take in life. Take away that choice, and you take away your right to define yourself. S. 66 and H. 258 are dangerous bills for many reasons, but first and foremost is that any law that promises to choose for you instead of you choosing is a bad law. Any law that privileges a system over the family’s care and knowledge of their child is a bad law. LI opposes S. 66 and H. 258 because we believe in children finding their own paths, families supporting children on their journeys, and good schools of all varieties, public and independent, aiding them on their quests.
Dr. Bloomfield is the Head of School at Lyndon Institute.
