Fear, anxiety, loss of hope and despair continue to grip Vermonters as policies driven by false hypothetic modeling destroys our health care and economic systems. Does data support the one size fits all lockdown strategy here in Vermont?
Should we adapt our approach based on data to isolate the small portion of Vermonters who are at high-risk and encourage the vast majority of Vermonters who are not at risk to return to their normal daily lives and salvage what is left of our health care system and economy? What does the data show?
We should be rejoicing at the vast amount of data now coming in showing that this coronavirus was not nearly as virulent (harmful in its effects) as the policy makers told us it would be. New data as of April 20th from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, where they finally tested both adults with symptoms and without symptoms to get an accurate data driven picture of the incidence of the COVID-19 infection, shows that 4.1% (2.8%-5.6%) of the general adult population or around 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county have had the infection. This is 28 to 55 times higher than what was previously known. They reported that the results indicate a far lower risk of death among those with infection than was previously thought.
As of now, that same County had 600 total deaths attributed to COVID. Every death regardless of cause is horrible but this new data is very exciting. This confirms that the vast majority of people infected with the virus will show no or minimal symptoms, never seek hospital care and will not die because the virus is much less harmful than previously thought.
Additionally, this proves that when we actually use data from tests of the entire population - and not hypothetical modeling - the death rate from COVID-19 is 10 times lower, 0.1%-0.2%, equal to the flu virus, then the 1% hypothetic modeling tells us and many policy makers are quoting.
This study only looked at adults. If children were included the death rate would be even lower. Recent testing of 400 homeless people in Boston showed that 100% of the people who tested positive had no symptoms. This again shows how the vast majority of cases are harmless and have no impact on the person they have infected, and that person will never use health care resources for their infection. This virus very specifically harms the minority of the population that are elderly and have multiple comorbidities as outlined below. Yes, there will be a paucity of exceptions to this as there is with any health issue. There are always inexplicable outliers, but we must look at the overwhelming evidence and make educated decisions.
I very much appreciate the Vermont Department of Health alert put out on April 21st breaking down the clinical overview of 29 deaths of Vermont residents testing positive for Sars-CoV-2 through April 14th. Keep in mind that the virus may not be the cause of death in all cases and may have only been a contributing factor.
This data empowers policy makers to make educated decisions instead of relying on hypothetic models that are flawed. Thirteen resided in long-term care facilities in Chittenden County. Sixteen resided outside of a care facility with 7 in Chittenden County and the rest in Windham, Franklin, Addison, Lamoille and Windsor Counties. Of the 13 in long-term care facilities, the median age was 80 years, and testing was ordered for all of them even if they did not have symptoms of COVID.
All of them had multiple co-morbidities: pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, lupus, diabetes type 2, renal failure, dementia, cirrhosis, history of smoking… Of the remaining 16 SARS-CoV-2 positive individuals who died, the median age was also 80 years. All except 2 were over 65. All of them had one or more chronic medical conditions: 5 were obese or morbidly obese and had other additional co-morbidities including history of smoking, pulmonary disease, diabetes type 2 and cardiovascular disease. Two had chronic neurological disorders with one or more additional chronic conditions, 5 had cardiovascular disease with one or more additional chronic conditions and 4 had chronic kidney disease with one or more additional chronic conditions. The Vermont Department of Health concluded that all Vermont residents with COVID-19 who died through April 14th had multiple and significant additional comorbidities, and all but 2 were over the age of 65 with a median age of 80 years.
COVID-19 has not created a crisis in our hospitals or emergency departments. The lockdown policies, though, have caused a crisis for both. Vermont hospitals are struggling to survive and are laying off large portions of their providers and staff as beds go unused and equipment lays idle. Emergency departments and medical providers across the US are fearing how they will make ends meet personally and professionally due to a lack of patients at their hospitals and emergency departments. Emergency room visits are down 30% across the US. Even prestigious hospitals like the Mayo Clinic are in financial crisis for lack of patients. This is far cry from the COVID-19 viral crisis that was promised by policy makers citing false theoretical models.
If the death rate is equivalent to the acceptable yearly flu death rate of .1% and the high-risk population for death, median age 80 with multiple additional chronic co-morbidity conditions, are easily identifiable, why are we continuing to lockdown and destroy our health care and economic systems? Instead we should simply treat this high-risk population the same way we do with the flu by helping them to take protective measures and, when and if a vaccine is proven to be safe and effective, voluntarily offer it to this high-risk group. The vast majority of the population, meanwhile, will get naturally exposed and develop natural immunity without even having symptoms while at the same time protecting the high-risk population with natural herd immunity.
Why are we continuing to destroy our health care and economic systems? Let Vermont return to work based on objective data that has clearly exposed that policies were imposed that were extremely disproportional to the situation at hand, and rescue ourselves from the ruins that have been created by a fear-based reaction to false hypothetical modeling.
The real health crisis continues to be high-cost, high-morbidity, high-mortality chronic medical conditions driven by smoking and obesity that are have long killed 6 Vermont residents each and every day, day after day, year after year. From the first COVID-19 death in Vermont on March 19th to April 14th, 29 Vermonters who died had COVID-19 and an average of 204 Vermont residents died from the same chronic conditions that were co-morbidities in each of the deaths and are largely the result of obesity and smoking.
Dr. Erik Hemmett graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1992. He is a Vermont Scholar and earned an Honors Economics degree and the Freeman Saltus Award in economics from UVM in 1996 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the National University of Health Sciences in 2001. He currently runs a practice in a multidisciplinary health care complex with his wife, Dr. Vicki Hemmett in South Burlington.
References
http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/phcommon/public/media/mediapubhpdetail.cfm?prid=2328
https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/HAN-COVID-19-SummaryofDeathsAmongCOVID-19PatientsThrough041420.04.21.2020.Final_.pdf
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/us/boston-homeless-coronavirus-outbreak/index.html
https://vtdigger.org/2020/04/14/small-vermont-hospitals-struggling-financially-to-survive/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/emergency-room-doctors-facing-pay-cuts-and-understaffing-during-pandemic-2020-04-20/
