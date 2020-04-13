What is the scope of the problem in Vermont?
As of the time of writing this, 4/10/2020, there have reportedly been 23 COVID-19 deaths in Vermont. As of April 7th, the demographics of 19 of the 23 COVID-19 deaths have been released. All of the 19 deaths were between the ages of 64-95 with the majority over 80. In 2 of the 19 cases of reported COVID-19 deaths, COVID-19 was not the cause of death but simply a contributing factor and should not be counted as a COVID-19 death. In one additional death, COVID-19 was assumed to have been the cause, but the patient was never tested. One other case was not a Vermonter, but a New York resident who was transported to Vermont to be treated.
So there have actually been only 19 Vermonters, not 23, confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Of the 19 actual COVID-19 deaths, nine were from one facility, the Burlington Health and Rehab Center. Therefore, only ten COVID-19 deaths so far in the entire state of Vermont, outside of that one facility. Are we calculating COVID-19 deaths in a way to accurately reflect the scope of the problem in Vermont in order to help drive well-informed effective policy decisions?
As a comparison 6.1 Vermonters die every day from the four chronic conditions (heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease, stroke and diabetes) that are the significant high-risk comorbidity factors that make it more likely people will suffer more severe symptoms or die from COVID-19.
The majority of the deaths from these four chronic conditions are the result of lifestyle (diet, smoking, lack of exercise) and environmental factors that are preventable. Are 6.1 preventable deaths per day in Vermont a crisis? How many COVID-19 deaths are people who would have died an hour, a day or a week or a month later from one of these four diseases? All deaths are tragic, and it is horrible to die and grieve in isolation.
Initially many policy makers based their strategies upon theoretical modeling and not data. Recently, here in the US, we have been using the flawed IHME model that the Gates Foundation funds at the University of Washington which predicted more than 90,000 deaths and has since lowered its projection to 60,000, more in line with the flu.
As a medical professional, I have serious questions about our government’s response.
When do we admit that shutting down entire sectors of the Vermont economy based upon theoretical models may not have been the best choice? When do we change to looking at actual data to base our decisions on and create a context for the issue at hand?
Are universal lockdowns actually effective in decreasing death toll? Does high-risk population density play more of a role in determining deaths from COVID-19? Should lower high-risk population density areas adopt different strategies? Could we just social distance the high-risk, high population density areas?
We could certainly have taken a more measured and moderate approach by immediately warning high risk patients to self-isolate and support them with hot lines to ensure they had food, supplies and support. After all, we want the virus to spread to the majority of healthy people so as to develop natural herd immunity so that the virus could run its course while protecting high-risk populations.
There is so much at stake.
We are doing irreversible damage to our economy, healthcare system and societal mental and physical health because of fear created by flawed theoretical modeling. We should base our reaction on objective data.
That might lead people to question the need for universal lockdowns, rather than a targeted focus on high-risk facilities like Burlington Health and Rehab. I fear that the social, psychological and economic destruction wrought by the latter begins to outweigh the benefit we’re trying to achieve.
That damage is manifesting itself in countless ways, including extreme mental health issues resulting in suicide. It was alarming to read about 3-4 suicides in Vermont last week and it’s concerning that many adults and children will not be able to access the mental health treatment at home that they need. We will see other escalating mental health issues with devastating consequences such as suicide, domestic abuse and abuse of themselves. Will mental health devastation outweigh COVID-19 deaths? Aren’t these medical issues just as important?
We also have no tracking or consideration for the short and long term physical and emotional impact on kids to have school, graduation ceremonies and extracurricular activities canceled for months. What is the psychological impact to children of having our public playgrounds quarantined by police tape? As a public policy matter, what exactly happens to school budgets in coming years as Vermont state funds are decimated?
Meanwhile our pandemic response is putting terrible, additional stress on our healthcare system.
What happens when our healthcare system opens back up and there is a huge influx of patients that have been waiting months for their medical conditions to be addressed? How will the demand be met with existing supply let alone taking into consideration that health care providers may be forced to go out of business? How many serious medical and dental conditions are going undetected because all “elective” procedures and visits have been cancelled? How many of those conditions will now be “urgent” medical and dental conditions?
That’s the future. What about now?
Is it necessary to drive primary care and other medical practices out of business and force hospitals to shut down the majority of their health care services, forcing them to lay off medical providers and staff? Should we begin to address the huge backlog in medical services and save hospitals and private practice medical providers by allowing them to return to capacity in a strategic way? After all, we already had a crisis of lack of primary care providers before this COVID-19 crisis.
Finally, if 90% of all hospitalizations from COVID-19 are in patients with at least one other underlying health condition or risk factor then does it make sense to focus our efforts and resources on physically isolating this group and supporting them in safely performing their essential services?
Couldn’t we take the guidance of the CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report April 3, 2020 advice that “Persons with underlying health conditions… should take steps to protect themselves from COVID-19, through washing their hands; cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces; and social distancing, including staying at home, avoiding crowds, gatherings, and travel, and avoiding contact with person who are ill” and just add to that “persons over the age of 65 or with preexisting medical conditions,” and allow the rest of the population to go about their daily lives?
On the topic of daily activity, perhaps nowhere is the immediate destruction of a months-long lockdown more manifest than on the employment front.
Vermont’s unemployment rate surged from 2.2% to more than 20% with 70,000 new claims (with 50% of those having one or more issues which delays claims by weeks) processed in a “crushing” few weeks. Adding self-employed unemployment we can expect it to grow to over 30% very quickly. With the federal SBA Economic Disaster relief system collapsing and decreasing promised loans to small businesses from $2 million dollars each to $25,000-$35,000 each, it’s unlikely that Vermonters will be able to access the benefits they desperately need. It’s only a matter of time before unemployment reserves run out and we will be again at the mercy of the federal government.
Vermont businesses were already under tremendous pressure. The recovery will be long and much slower than it took to do the damage.
Fear of the unknown is shaping current public policy with little reason or restraint. Our elected leaders will say they saved us from disaster, but did they? Was it the best option initially when we did not have data to reflect upon, and needs to change now? Or have their emotional responses based upon fear and theoretical modeling created a more severe crisis? I have referenced all data that I have discussed. Please visit them in the online version.
Dr. Erik Hemmett graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1992. He is a Vermont Scholar and earned an Honors Economics degree and the Freeman Saltus Award in economics from UVM in 1996 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the National University of Health Sciences in 2001. He currently runs a practice in a multidisciplinary health care complex with his wife, Dr. Vicki Hemmett in South Burlington.
