Today is the 100th anniversary of our nation’s adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment. It seems a little shocking to us today, but this day in 1920 marked the first time in our nation’s history that all American women were legally able to vote.
After all, how on earth can a government “by the people” be held widely accountable if only half those people can cast ballots?
A lot of brave people suffered tragically to secure this basic human right.
Recall that over 172 years ago, 100 brave Americans signed the “Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions,” written by Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and presented at our nation’s first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
“The history of mankind is a history of repeated injuries and usurpation on the part of man toward woman, having in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over her,” it began.
Stanton’s historic declaration listed 16 specific instances through which American women were subordinated by men in family and society. Her declaration concludes, “Now, in view of this entire disfranchisement of one-half the people of this country, their social and religious degradation — in view of the unjust laws above mentioned, and because women do feel themselves aggrieved, oppressed, and fraudulently deprived of their most sacred rights, we insist that they have immediate admission to all the rights and privileges which belong to them as citizens of these United States.”
America rewarded the courage of early suffragists with cowardly inaction, open hostility, and unrestricted persecution.
The Fourteenth and Fifteenth amendments, granting suffrage rights and civil protections to minority Americans, was passed following the Civil War but extended none of the same rights to women.
The first state law banning domestic abuse was passed in 1871. Women finally earned the hard-fought right to vote in 1920 but it wasn’t a guarantee, in practice for minority women, until passage of the 24th Amendment (1964), and the Voting Rights Act (1965).
Thanks largely to these developments, the United States is now better than a lot of places in the world on issues of gender equity.
Workplace discrimination based on sex was legally banned in 1964. Discrimination in public schools was banned, and equal access to educational programs was guaranteed, in 1972. A proclamation for Women’s Equality Day was passed in 1973. Sexual harassment in the workplace was explicitly forbidden in 1980. The Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was signed into law in 2009.
Despite these statutory victories, the fight for equality remains constant and ongoing.
In the workplace, for instance, less than 5 percent of CEO positions at S&P 500 companies are held by women and women with full-time jobs still earn only about 80 percent of their male counterparts’ earnings.
The first-ever nomination of a female candidate to lead a major political party’s presidential ticket in 2016 was a sign of progress. The election of an unapologetic misogynistic pig proves we have a long way to go.
Though our nation’s sexist and racist history is beset by tragic shortcomings, the lifeblood of our nation lies in equal protection and equality under the law. It’s true that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
We’re reminded of those immortal words as a modern-day struggle rages over voting access on the 19th Amendment Centennial. Though we’ve made progress since universal suffrage became law of the land, daily headlines underscore the need for constant vigilance against forces who would disenfranchise “others” they deem somehow less.
The work will never be done. Today is a perfect time to celebrate America’s promise and renew our commitment to the never-ending fight for universal justice. Equality begins at the ballot box.
