The Vermont State College System is in a precarious state.
Fallout from the coronavirus smacked current and future budgets when they were already under strain.
The challenges for the schools are well-known. Vermont has fewer kids and the ones we have typically leave the state or don’t go to college. Millenials are increasingly wise to the racket of schools that overcharge for a mediocre education, offering a degree with poor job prospects.
For many years we’ve decried post-secondary education as a racket, fueled by empty promises and cheap federal loans. What good is a $100,000 degree and lifetime of debt, after all, if a graduate has no skills and/or can’t write or research? These kids also now know they can get the same information, for free, at Kahn Academy.
Green Mountain College, The College of St. Joseph’s, Southern Vermont College and Burlington College all recently closed, leaving gaping economic and cultural holes in their host communities.
When these schools closed, the state also lost the best chance it had to attract and/or keep young people in the state. This is notable at a time when our clueless legislature is offering cash incentives to get people to move here. Of course, if Vermonters keep sending liberals to Montpelier, then job prospects will continue to disappear, people will leave, and more colleges will close.
Still, we think there is a future for affordable, quality education for qualified candidates. And we think the VSC schools are uniquely positioned to leverage existing processes and infrastructure to efficiently and economically deliver that education. They’ve long been constrained by a lack of financial support from the legislature and largely resisted the urge to jack up tuition rates and fees. That leaves the schools cash-poor but nimble.
Vermont Colleges will have to make significant pivots, though. The biggest one is that the Vermont State College Faculty union would have to go. The union mentality is too inflexible and obstructionist. It also stands squarely in the way of right-sizing institutions for a 21st-century, on-demand education.
Second, a sizable investment of talent and technology has to be made. This is very difficult when the VT-NEA has the market cornered on all education spending in the state. But the future of education, as we’ve seen in the past month, is indisputably online. The Vermont State College System is uniquely positioned to offer industry-specific programs, staged from each of its remaining (but dramatically scaled down) campuses.
We can imagine STEM and trade programs at Vermont Tech; Outdoor education, recreation management, and teaching at NVU-Lyndon; Criminal justice at Castleton. Job training programs for local employers and degrees - for jobs the private sector actually needs to fill - could bolster these specializations.
With the right vision and leadership, we think the remaining Vermont Colleges could build higher quality online degree programs. It could compliment them with affordable continuing education courses in collaboration with local industry, and better leverage the power of the Vermont brand for quality.
Unfortunately it’s an uphill battle made more difficult by lawmakers who throw obscene amounts of money at elementary and secondary education for average outcomes. That spending addiction crowds out lots of important things like roads, jobs, families, and (now) state colleges. Decades of irresponsible state leadership are to blame.
