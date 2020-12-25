Over the past week, we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Archivist Ben Barnes found a handwritten note from Robert Frost at St. Johnsbury Academy.
The Littleton school community rallying around miracle baby, Sienna Hay, her parents Megan and Will Hay, and Sienna’s grandmother, Melinda Morissette, who has been the reading specialist teacher at Lakeway Elementary School for two decades.
Professional wrestling legend Mick Foley continued his decades-long tradition of portraying Santa Claus at Santa’s Village.
While hunting with her brother, Tyler, Alicia Barnes, 16, shot a ten-point buck her late father sought for years.
The Kingdom Trails Association (KTA) acquired two properties totaling 271 acres on Darling Hill Road.
A brilliant display of Christmas trees is lighting up the green at the Burke Mountain Club in East Burke Village thanks to the Burke Chamber annual holiday contest and Ruggles Christmas Tree farm.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont awarded Memphremagog Community Maritime and the Northern Star a $50,000 community revitalization grant that will help preserve and support the activities of the Northern Star.
The Old Stone House Museum now offers free wifi.
Winners were chosen in holiday home decorating contests throughout the readership area.
Whitefield resident David Leonard continues to delight area kids by leveraging his uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus.
The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is one step closer to building the first major expansion on the historic building dedicated to natural sciences.
The CCSU board OK’d a budget reduction for the upcoming year.
You can help us choose our top news and photos for 2020 (from a LOT of good ones) by voting at caledonianrecord.com.
School sports can resume.
Gifts were given on Monday through the Santa Fund drive-through service administered by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and hosted at the Academy.
The Academy is building an outdoor ice rink on Cary Field.
Above The Notch Community School, the adult education program based at Littleton High School, is seeing growing demand and is offering new classes, including a biology course for high-need health care workers, as it enters its third year.
Jesse Holden ran up and down Mt. Pisgah eight times in the snow and cold to raise over $5,500 for Umbrella.
The St. Johnsbury School Sunshine Squad spread holiday cheer by caroling at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation center.
Participation was up for deer season on both sides of the river.
A pick-up or delivery turkey and ham meal for the greater North Troy area will be provided on Christmas Day at St. Vincent de Paul Church.
The Lancaster VFW distributed presents to more than 325 kids through the local Toys for Tots program.
St. Johnsbury Academy juniors Henry Heilman and Jude Coe are working with Hope Beneath the Tree to send holiday gifts to children in families impacted by the criminal justice system.
Lyndon Institute senior, Noah Foster has been awarded the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts’ Golden Wrench Award.
The Autosaver Group family of dealerships and owner Abel Toll donated $100,000 to area food shelves.
Local hospitals rolled out the first round of COVID vaccines to staff.
Area churches are adapting to the pandemic in preparation for Christmas services.
The Groveton-Stark Trail Blazers, working with a brand-new groomer and 400 acres of new land abutting state land, is looking to boost the North Country economy with world-class snowmobile adventures.
West Fairlee’s Tara Geraghty-Moats made history, winning the first World Cup women’s Nordic combined event.
Littleton Parks and Recreation will have an in-house basketball season.
Kara Lufkin of Maidstone and Heidi Lague of Danville recently graduated from the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont School Leadership Project.
Richard Wells joined the Orleans County Sheriff Department.
The board of directors of Haverhill Heritage welcomed Dennis McFadden, of Sugar Hill, as the new executive director.
Mitch Doolan launched a new home heating fuels delivery business, Doolan Fuel Company, to serve the Lancaster area.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
