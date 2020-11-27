Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
Northern Counties Health Care and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital will host the grand opening of Northern Express Care in St. Johnsbury on Monday.
Local animal shelters report a spike in adoptions during the pandemic.
17-year-old Isaac Piette, an Eagle Scout, led a 7-person team on a service mission to fix up the Kilburn Crag. They fixed trailside benches and installed a picnic table they built at the top.
Coventry Village middle school students led a community-effort to create two “Little Free Libraries.”
Land along three miles of the Missisquoi River and its tributaries, as well as 50 acres of wetlands, have been protected the Vermont Land Trust and The Nature Conservancy.
The New Hampshire State Conservation Committee has awarded nearly $432,000 in grants from its “Moose Plate” program to 21 projects to protect, restore, and enhance the state’s natural resources.
Jennifer Barone is leading a charge to beautify Burke by picking up litter during her frequent walks.
From now until Christmas you’ll find local businesses advertising great holiday deals in the paper. Please support them.
Bidding is live at the annual Catamount Arts Benefit Auction, online at www.catamountarts.org for the first time in its 36-year history. Over 200 items and services, all donated, will be auctioned off for the arts center’s biggest annual fundraiser, now through 10 p.m. EST, Dec. 5.
NEKarts recently received $50,000 from the Freeman Foundation to fix up the Hardwick Town House.
Local author Bernardette Costa has released her second children’s picture book, A Bear Stole My Underwear.
The Weathervane Theatre and off-Broadway theatre company Out of the Box Theatrics announced the virtual co-production of A New York Holiday Minute.
90-year-old Georgette Tattan, of Maidstone, is working up to four hours a day making masks to protect local people. To date, she’s made over 1,000.
In Littleton, Santa came to town after all.
Gage Axel Pivonka and Adrien Leon DeWitt were born.
Former North Country Union standout Jeremy Roberge will take the reins of the Lyndon Institute boys hockey program.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Tommy Zschau and Gardner Auchincloss were named to the Division I Vermont Soccer Coaches Association All-State Boys Team.
North Country’s Riann Fortin was named to the Division I Vermont Soccer Coaches Association All-State Girls Team. Danville’s Ava Marshia, Liza Morse, and Zoe Crocker; and Hazen’s Macy Molleur were named to the Division IV Team.
Burke Mountain and Jay Peak are busily preparing to open in early December.
Quiche Lorraine, a rare female Poitou donkey from Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, is expecting. She and her five sisters took a breeding trip to Illinois in June. Her sisters Babette and Sorbet also hope to be pregnant.
The Littleton Area Chamber named Jean McKenna, owner of The Coffee Pot Restaurant, the 2020 Raymond S. Burton Business Leader of the Year.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Gavin Dufour, received the Golden Wrench Award from The Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts.
Members of the St. Johnsbury Rotary and the Northeast Kingdom Community Action teamed up recently at the White Market in St. Johnsbury, to collect donations from the community for food and supplies for NEKCA.
After 11 years serving as Bethlehem’s administrative assistant, April Hibberd, of Bethlehem, is passing the baton to Tim Fleury, who was brought on as the town’s recreation director three years ago.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Tommy Zschau, Gardner Auchincloss, Liam Laidlaw, Murphy Young, Tucker Chapman, Rob Wood, Savino Argutto were all named to 2020 All-Metro Soccer Teams.
Michael Jolley, 17, of Groton, bagged a 16-point, 206-pound Wisconsin Trophy buck with his friend Joe Doucette of East Ryegate and outfitter, Apple Creek Whitetails.
Hazen’s Macy Molleur was runner-up All-Mountain League Player of the Year. Teammate Alleigh Gabaree was named Goalkeeper of the year.
Ava Marshia (D), Liza Morse (D), Molleur, Gabaree, Madison Bartlett (H), Macy VoganSchneider (D), Carlie Beliveau (D), Natalie Geoffroy (H), and Lily Castle (H) were all named to All-Mountain Girls Soccer Teams.
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Ellie Rice, Sophia Shippee, Ruby Yerkes and Lily Garey-Wright were All-Metro League selections.
Local groups and volunteers are getting creative to help feed hungry local people during the pandemic.
Leah Bradley, 9, and Cameron Beattie, 7, spent the year collecting toys for the Santa Fund and donated several bags to the charity last week.
Rev. John Genco was recognized for 25 years of service to UCA.
Brother and sister, Ryland and Remington Tyler, recently completed the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Weeks Memorial Library.
The Riverside School has received a $4,994 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund to expand outdoor education.
Emma Powers, of St. Johnsbury, earned a Presidential Scholarship through the Lyndon Upward Bound program.
StJ Art on the Street continues to beautify empty storefronts with local artwork.
Mt. Eustis Ski Hill is planning to open for its fifth season.
Community groups rallied to prepare takeout Thanksgiving dinners for people in need.
Residents Kim and Mark Koprowksi purchased the Bethlehem Country Club from the town.
The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club is offering free medical disposable masks to the community and area businesses.
Lafayette Regional School nurse, Samantha Presby received a 2020 Excellence In Nursing Award during a virtual ceremony hosted by New Hampshire Magazine.
NEKCA received a Community Leadership Award from the Green Mountain United Way. ABC & LOL Childcare won an Employer Leadership Award.
Ann Lawless of Wheelock graduated from the Vermont Council on Rural Development Climate Catalysts Leadership Program.
Roseann Sbarra joined Northeast Kingdom Human Services as its Director of Operations and Compliance. NEKHS’ Brooke Bury attained the certified professional designation (SHRM-CP) from the Society for Human Resource Management.
Reverend Kurt Herber will serve as interim pastor at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury.
Our very own Michael Beniash is a finalist for the 2020 Vermont Sportswriter of the Year award from the National Sports Media Association.
Wes Ward donated to the Santa Fund.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
