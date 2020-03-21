Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community.
With the demand for its rum taking a hit with the forced closure of bars and restaurants, St. Johnsbury Distillery is responding by supplying a product in high demand these days – hand sanitizer.
Local grocery stores and pharmacies are busting their butts to keep up with demand as a nervous public makes runs on inventory. We tip our hats to all their employees.
Firefighters snapped into action early Thursday morning to knock down a fire that began in a Main Street apartment.
Local schools sprung into action to figure out a plan to feed hungry kids during their time at home.
North Country’s Riann Fortin, McKenna Marsh, Grace Giroux, Sarah Guertin, Brett Roy, and Corbin Brueck all earned All-Lake Conference basketball honors.
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez was named All-Capital Division Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Lindsay Joyal (LI), Tiffany Longmoore (Ox), Teagan Wheeler (LI), Sakoya Sweeney (LR), and Emma Parkin (Ox) earned All-Capital Division basketball honors.
Logan Wendell (SJA), Andrew Cowan (SJA), Nick Guckin (SJA), Brian Lamar (SJA), Brett Roy (NCU), Dane Buckingham (LI), Grace Giroux (NCU), Sarah Guertin (NCU), Josie Choiniere (SJA), Lindsay Joyal (LI) and Teagan Wheeler (LI) were named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association DI/II Senior All-Star Team.
Ian Steele (D), Ethan Melen (D), Tiffany Longmoore (Ox), Lauryn Alley (BMU), Melanie Menard (LR), Aivia Crum (BMU), Jasmine Esposito (D), and Melanie Neil (Ox) were named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association DIII/IV Senior All-Star Team.
Corbin Brueck (NCU), Isaiah Baker (H), Bryce Isley (Ox), McKenna Marsh (NCU), Tia Martinez (LR), Emma Parkin (Ox), Sakoya Sweeney (LR) were named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Dream Dozen - Outstanding Underclassmen teams.
Lyndon Institute’s Sage Gosselin was given the Stretch Gillam Award by the VBCA for the player who has a passion for defense, loves the game, and is a good team player.
North Country Union Coach Christiane Brown, BMU Coach Chris Cook and Lake Region Coach Joe Houston were all recognized by the VBCA for 100 career wins. Houston was named DIII Girls Coach of the Year.
Adrean Desmond Classen and Wesley Clark Fuller were born.
Late last year the radiology department at Cottage Hospital helped a local musician to image a cello as part of a music restoration project.
Martin Rudolf (LI), Duncan D’Olimpio (LI), Patrick Gaudreau (LI), Conlon St. John (LI), Daniel Lanoue (LI), Gregor Vogel (SJA), Jeremy Reardon (SJA), Dzamal Benda (LI) all earned All-League Hockey honors.
Local businesses are getting really creative in ways they deliver their critical goods and services.
Alisha Socia (LR), Tommy Zschau (SJA), Hugo Hong (SJA), Jack Willard (LI), Maggie Anderson (SJA), Annika Socia (LR), Avery Tomczyck (SJA), Jena Fillion (LI), David Kantor (SJA), Cody Van Dine (SJA) all earned All-State or All-District Alpine honors.
Hazen’s Isaiah Baker was named All-Mountain Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Ian Steele (D) and Ethan Melen (D) were named to All-Mountain All-Star Teams.
The Danville boys and the Lyndon girls won the B Division; the Lyndon boys and St. Johnsbury school girls won the C Division; and the boys Brighton/Charleston Bearcats and Barnet girl Bulldogs received the sportsmanship trophy at the St. Johnsbury Rotary Basketball tournament.
Local meal sites and food delivery services like Meals on Wheels are adapting to increased demands to feed the homebound and people in need.
The Lake Region girls basketball team was named quad-champions of Division III.
Following the resignation of Michael Ho-Sing-Loy, who became the police chief of Sugar Hill on March 1, the Bethlehem Board of Selectmen has hired Alan Demoranville as Bethlehem’s new police chief.
Littleton’s Parker Briggs was named N.H. DIV Basketball Player of the Year. Littleton Coach Trevor Howard was named Coach of the Year.
Jackson Curtis (WMR), Aviara Challinor (WMR), Jaycee Murray (WMR), Lily Kenison (WMR), Josh Wheelock (G), Todd Krol-Corliss (LHS), Malik McKinnon (CA), Julian Kenison (G), Connor Maccini (W), Cam Burt (W) and Jared Jesseman (L) all earned N.H. Basketball Divisional All-State honors.
The Vermont Community Loan Fund provided financing to the following NEK businesses: Sadie’s Candles in Lunenburg; Flower Basket in Hardwick; and Northeast Kingdom Learning Services in Newport.
Nikole Brainard was promoted to the Community National Bank officer position of Asset Liability Manager.
Realtor Nikki Barrett is now licensed in Vermont.
Jennifer Hall was hired as Assistant Vice President and Deposit and Municipal Services Sales Officer at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
Hazel Santaw retired from Columbia Forest Products after 25 years.
We published our annual Business Recognition edition, celebrating the local people and companies that make our economy go.
We congratulate and thank them all … both for their efforts and for allowing us the privilege of sharing their great news.
