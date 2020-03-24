After careful thought and consideration, The Caledonian-Record will close its doors to walk-in traffic effective tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25), until such time as public health officials give us the all-clear to reopen.
Our entire staff remains available to care for all your customer needs.
For our print subscribers, the office will be staffed by phone from Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. You can also expect a prompt reply to all emails sent to circ@caledonian-record.com.
Digital subscribers can manage their accounts at www.caledonianrecord.com. If you haven’t already, we encourage everyone to move to digital access in the unlikely event that production and/or distribution disruptions occur with our print products. Digital access is immediate, expansive and half the price of our print edition.
For our advertising clients, the office will be staffed by phone from Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. You can also expect a prompt reply from your representative through their email or general inquiries sent to adv@caledonian-record.com.
Please continue to send your news tips and press releases to news@caledonian-record.com and your letters to the editor to letters@caledonian-record.com.
Customers who have anything to drop off can do so, 24 hours a day, at our St. Johnsbury office on 190 Federal Street.
We are taking these measures for the protection of our staff, readers and advertising clients. We’ll reopen our doors the moment we get assurance that it’s safe and responsible to do so.
