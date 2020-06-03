Yesterday Governor Phil Scott signaled interest in criminalizing “hate” speech and bolstering punishments for hate crimes.
Even though race-based invective is horrifying, we challenge hate speech legislation on Constitutional grounds. We get very nervous when the government starts criminalizing things people say.
Hate speech legislation also really misses the mark if the goal is to address the gross inequities in our nation’s racist criminal justice system.
If you are really serious about understanding our nation’s brutal history of racial oppression, then you need to look closely at the way our politicians have already over-criminalized our country.
After the civil war, the South was able to rebuild its economy by incarcerating enormous numbers of black men, on bogus charges, who were then forced into hard labor or “convict leasing” programs.
In more modern times, mandatory minimum sentencing, an insanely stupid war on drugs, and a string of Law & Order candidates (Nixon, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Trump) turbo-charged explosive growth for the prison-industrial complex.
Richard Nixon exploited racial tensions and the “silent majority” to boost his “law and order” candidacy. What that meant was the racist south, which suffered big losses under Lyndon Johnson, had a candidate promising to imprison a lot more young black men as riots raged throughout cities. Nixon’s groundwork was fully embraced by his successors who came up brilliant ideas follow-up ideas like stop and frisk and mandatory life sentences for being busted with $20 of crack.
Those policies packed prisons and further devastated black America. From 1920-1970 the United States averaged around 200K inmates per year. By 1990 that number was 6ooK. Today it’s over 2.3 million.
America has approximately five-percent of the world’s population but a quarter of the world’s inmates. And while a white American man has a 1-in-20 chance of spending time in prison, a black American man has a 1-in-3 chance. Black American men comprise approximately 6-percent of the nation’s population but over 40% of those who are incarcerated. Minorities in total comprise three-quarters of the nationwide prison population.
It’s not just racist police that caused this problem, though clearly “Qualified Immunity” is a major problem. It’s the totality of the system. Young black men who get stopped for no reason and charged with a misdemeanor will often not make bail. As they languish in prison (which often profits from their attendance), they face prosecutors who offer them plea deals to settle their cases.
In the overwhelming majority of cases, they take a plea rather than risk trumped up charges at trial. Unbeknownst to them, it means a lifetime of anguish related to their conviction. And the resulting disenfranchisement has long been an added benefit for those wanting to prevent black people from exercising their rights at the ballot box.
So what does Phil Scott propose to address these crises of racial injustice and over-criminalization? He wants to criminalize speech. It’s a wholesale Red Herring. More stupid laws, that do nothing to address the system’s terrible failings but weaken the First Amendment, are not a grown-up answer to an intractable centuries-old problem.
We have a “law and order” candidate in the White House who is cracking down on peaceful protests and encouraging police to attack front-line journalists trying to tell the story. Now we have a “law and order” governor who trampled our economy and Constitutional rights for the past two months and now wants to crack down on speech? Not good.
