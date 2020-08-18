Editorial: Criminally Stupid

Last week a couple of students at North Paulding High School in Atlanta, Georgia, posted photos of a hallway in their school packed tight with their maskless peers.
Then a few things happened.
First, the photos went viral. Second, the coronavirus went viral, infecting at least 35 and forcing a school shutdown. Third, the school suspended the students who posted the photos.
We realize the difficulties schools are facing trying to educate kids during an historic pandemic. But in this case school administrators set the conditions for a virus to thrive; brazenly ignored CDC guidelines; and then punished the children whose lives they jeopardized, for the heroic act of alerting the world.
We realize you can’t legislate intelligence or competence; and these days in a state like Georgia prisons would likely be overrun if you could. Still, the botched handling of this case at all levels teeters dangerously close to criminally stupid.
