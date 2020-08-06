Saturday is our 183rd birthday. Thanks to you, our readers, our advertisers, and thousands of dedicated professionals, we haven’t missed a single edition since 1837.
If you’re a quantifiable native, it means we provided news to your great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandparents and every generation of your greats since them.
That’s a decent run, but the nature of our perpetual, 24x7x365 publishing cycle is such that the only edition that really matters is the next one. There isn’t time for self-adulation even if all the dedicated people behind our publications were inclined to seek it – which they aren’t.
But without the capable, dedicated hands that have gone into the creation and distribution of millions of news pages, we wouldn’t have our 183rd birthday. In fact we’d have significantly lesser versions of our community and democracy, writ large.
That’s because ours is a daily struggle for accountability and transparency – waged by thousands of journalists, editors, photographers, designers, distributors, carriers, managers, sales professionals, accountants, lawyers, publishers, etc. – that’s been going on for almost 200 years.
We deploy these resources because it’s your right to know. And because objective truth matters to the orderly operation of society.
But it’s getting more difficult to sustain operations amidst the maladies afflicting newspapers everywhere: Anachronistic distribution methods; a deeply fractured advertising landscape; and shifting consumer habits. Perhaps bigger than these challenges are social media platforms that make everyone a publisher – flooding the world’s supply of cheap content, driving down the demand for legacy media content, and obfuscating lines between real and fake news.
There’s a lot at stake because newspapers singularly do a lot of things for the public benefit. As David Mindich, professor of media studies at St. Michael’s College, explained: “We as citizens need journalism to hold leaders accountable. We need journalists to introduce us to other members of society we might not necessarily meet. We need journalists to verify information and understand the difference between fact and rumor. When these papers aren’t there to cover the courthouse, the city hall, then politicians begin to do bad things.”
With your support, we’ve done those things reliably for 183 years. We’ve employed professionals to show up, verify, and speak truth to power. We’ve provided a forum for public discourse and criticism. We’ve provided the lone, daily first-draft of local history. We’ve informed, documented, educated and entertained. We’ve readily accepted blame and criticism when we’ve fallen short of our standards and goals – because we are also accountable to you.
By lending your attention to our work, you’ve empowered yourself to keep abuses in check. As legendary Washington Post editor J.R. Wiggins once explained – “the collective disapprobation of society can be more important than the punishments meted out by courts.” That’s why nobody is rooting for the demise of newspapers more than corrupt public officials and leaders.
On our 183rd birthday, we wholeheartedly thank you for the sacred privilege of allowing us to serve as your loyal watchdog. With your continued support, we look forward to our next edition.
