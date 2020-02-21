Editorial: Help Us Bring Out The Stars

For the past three years, the Caledonian-Record has teamed with local talent to present a dazzling display of stars in late March.
The “Record Rising Star Search,” is a tribute to, and showcase of, talented young people in our readership area.
We promote the Rising Stars in a series of front-page profiles, complete with insightful narratives, photo spreads and videos. From those features come the acts. We are perpetually dazzled by the response; humbled by the range of talent; and proud to elevate these young people to their rightful place - center state, spotlight, in front of cheering family, friends, teachers, coaches, fans and friends.
If you haven’t taken in a show, we dare say you’ve really missed out.
Last year we featured an inspiring assemblage of young talent, with a program of over 20 acts. The showcase was made possible thanks to generous support from Catamount Arts, Passumpsic Savings Bank, the AutoSaver Group and St. Johnsbury Academy.
This year we’re hoping for even more acts.
All interested performers aged 6 to 18 are welcome to submit themselves for consideration to be part of the showcase.
The one-of-a-kind event will be held Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.) at Lyndon State College in the Alexander Twilight Theatre. Tickets are on sale now through Catamount Arts (children under 6 are free).
Potential performers can visit stars.caledonianrecord.com for more information and to upload a video audition. Videos can be up to 2 minutes and should be submitted by March 1 (please note… we’re looking for all kinds of talent - not just musical acts).
There is no cost to participate. Artists will receive red carpet treatment, including professional photography and video of their performances.
We’re always excited and proud to present this unique event. We hope you will encourage your young stars to participate and plan on joining us for the big day to support our local Rising Stars.
