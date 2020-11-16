Editorial: Judging The Absurd

It’s not that funny to watch Donald Trump attacking the integrity of our elections. We have to admit, however, that it’s been pretty funny watching the system strike back.
In five battleground states, the creaky Trump legal machine was laughed out of court last week as it attempted to substantiate the President’s inflammatory claims of election fraud and voter intimidation.
In Michigan, Trump’s evidence of massive voter intimation and fraud was 1) a loudspeaker turned up too loud; 2) a GOP poll watcher who said he just couldn’t believe so many votes were being cast for Biden; 3) mean looks; 4) a Democratic poll watcher told another poll watcher: “Go back to the suburbs, Karen.”
We’ll admit it’s mean to call someone Karen if it’s not their name. But none of the suits mentioned the armed Proud Boys standing back and standing by.
In Georgia, their effort to prove dead people were voting fell flat when the single living person in question came forward to dispute the charge. Mrs. James Blalock, a 96-year-old widow, said she wasn’t voting for Joe Biden as much as she was voting against Trump. Coincidentally that’s the same thing we did.
“Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes,” Trump tweeted because he heard that some late ballots arrived in mail trucks. Turns out those late ballots were from the military, on behalf of American GIs stationed overseas.
Sharpie-gate was a wholesale fabrication, as was the claim of faulty software. Arizona’s Republican Attorney General said this was the most secure election in his state’s history and pointed to the fact that the person in charge of counting – Adrian Fontes – actually lost his own race for County Recorder.
In Pennsylvania, claims that GOP poll watchers weren’t allowed to observe the process came to a screeching halt when Trump lawyers were forced, under threat of perjury, to admit that the claim was fabricated.
A federal case was tossed when the Judge heard the source of testimony was from a poll worker who heard something from an unidentified third party.
“I heard somebody else say something,” Judge Cynthia Stephens asked dubiously. “Tell me why that’s not hearsay. Come on, now.”
That wasn’t the only time a federal or state judge was left shaking their head. Some of our favorite outtakes from across the country:
Judge Andrew Gordon: “I’m still having a hard time understanding your argument.”
Judge Timothy M. Kenny: “Plaintiff’s interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.”
Judge Paul Diamond: “I’m sorry, then what’s your problem?”
Judge James Bass: “I’m denying the request and dismissing the petition.”
Judge Richard P. Haaz: “I am asking you a specific question, and I am looking for a specific answer… Are you claiming that there is any fraud in connection with these 592 disputed ballots?”
Trump attorney Jonathan Goldstein: “To my knowledge at present, no.”
You can imagine our relief upon hearing some adults had entered the conversation.
At the most fundamental level, the United States is a nation of laws. Our legal system, its rules, and applications are measured, tried, and dispassionate.
In real-life court, Trump fraud claims and conspiracy theories are universally dismissed as judge after judge demands actual evidence.
In Trump’s Theatre of the Absurd – aired daily on Twitter, Facebook, and Fox News – Trump partisans dutifully gobble the red meat. They took to the streets to protest the fictional injustices peddled by their leader (we think it’s important to note that only the top of the ballot could have been fraudulent, as their down-ballot candidates often won).
From the moment Rudy Giuliani accidentally staged a press conference from the Four Seasons Landscaping Company (wedged between a crematorium and an adult bookstore) in Philadelphia (they meant to go the Four Seasons hotel across town), we knew our system of laws was going to hold.
What we don’t know is how, against the backdrop of these absurdities, our country climbs out of the cesspool of misinformation poisoning our body politic.
