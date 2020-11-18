In the past weeks, we’ve had two readers take us to task for our claim that the United States is a racist nation.
They say (among other things) that we’re drinking liberal cool-aid and have lost our minds. We’re not, and we haven’t. But we do aspire to be informed on the topic. As rhetorically counter-productive as we know it is to say, we know (at least) this much: if you think our country isn’t racist, you don’t yet know what you’re talking about.
———-
If you’ve watched Braveheart with anyone of Northern European descent, you’d recognize the visceral twitches of anger at the injustice as William Wallace loses his young wife. By the time Mel Gibson sacrifices his innards to the cause, the audience members collectively wish they could mount their steeds and ride, that very moment, on Longshanks.
Yet we’re all so mostly oblivious to a significantly more barbarous history in our own land.
———-
We’re not saying all or even most Americans are racist. We definitely don’t think they are. We say that for the first 250 years, our nation - and most of our political, cultural, social, and economic institutions - were literally built on the backs of slaves. Since it’s the natural inclination of people to be free, those institutions had to be brutal beyond modern imagination.
But try for a second. Imagine you had a right to neither life nor liberty. Imagine if you could be beaten, raped, or killed for no reason, and your abuser would face no consequence. Imagine if your young children could be snatched from your arms and sold right in front of you. This was the Black experience in America for the better part of 250 years.
Thanks to a largely white-washed history, many Americans think the Civil War marked the beginning of a new era. Throughout the American South, not much really changed.
When Rutherford Hayes traded the Presidency for an agreement to withdraw federal troops from southern states, it began a 100-year run of open terrorism, subjugation, and segregation. These were systematic processes for preventing people, based on their skin color, education, housing, voting, health-care, legal protections, and the ability to acquire wealth, jobs, equal pay, and/or Constitutional freedoms.
An American fiction says this is a land of opportunity, and we can all pull ourselves up by the bootstraps. But as Dr. MLK explains, for most of our history, the Black American was denied boots. In modern conventions, it’s the rule of two. A Black person in America has to work twice as hard for half a shot.
For those Black Americans who had the audacity to lift themselves during Jim Crow, white America put its foot down… violently on their necks. You probably heard of Tulsa, but did your learn about the real-life horror stories from Catcher, Tulsa, Rosewood, Ocoee, Bogalusa, Elaine, Chicago, Ludlow, Slocum, Springfield, Wilmington, Polk County, Thibodaux, Danville, Hamburg, Clinton, Vicksburg, Barbour County, Colfax, Bernard Parish, Opelousas, Camilla, New Orleans, Memphis, Ebenezer Creek, Pulaski, Meridian, and Chicot County (to name just a very small few)?
For every Red Summer and Carroll County Massacre; for every Maceo Snipes, Isaac Woodard, Ell Persons, and Emmit Till; there are untold millions of nameless Black Americans who were brutalized by a system that didn’t consider them human beings.
The Black Lives movement isn’t intended to say all lives don’t matter. On the contrary. The movement explicitly has to exclaim that Black Lives Matter because they literally and legally did not for the better part of 400 years in America. Forget about the impossible task of tracking Black murders from slave-ship to the end of Reconstruction. Just consider the 4,000 documented lynchings in the south from 1877-1950. Total convictions? Zero.
Even if everyone today educated themselves on the facts of these brutal legacies, there would be no way to instantly undo the colossal damage from centuries of institutional terror, torture, and murderous abuse. Not only have we not tried, but about half of our country also refuses to believe there’s a problem.
There is. Just consider some numbers:
Economy
Three times as many Black children live below the poverty line than whites.
Black unemployment is double that of white people.
Three-out-of-four Black neighborhoods redlined 80 years ago continue to struggle economically today.
The average wealth of white Americans is $171,000. It’s $17,000 for Black people.
The aggregate wealth of all white households in America is $102 trillion. It’s $6 trillion for Black households.
The median income for Black families is under $40,000 but over $70,000 for white families.
Tracking the wage gap, the average Black annual income is 62 percent of white annual income.
The average annual income of white Americans is $42.7K but is $24.7 for Black Americans.
Of the Fortune 500, four companies have Black CEOs.
Thirty-seven percent of white Americans are considered “low-wage” workers. It’s 54 percent for Black Americans.
Schools
Schools in predominantly white neighborhoods across the country receive an average of $2,200 more per student than schools in non-white neighborhoods.
Twice as many white students earn AP or IB credits annually than their Black peers.
Though the gap has narrowed dramatically in the past two decades, 35 percent of white Americans have college degrees compared to a quarter of Black Americans.
Though schools desegrated in 1954, about half of white Americans still attend schools in racially concentrated districts. Their institutions receive over $20 billion more in funding a year than predominantly minority schools.
Criminal Justice
Black people represent approximately 14 percent of the population but 40 percent of the prison population.
Incarceration rates are six times higher for Blacks than for whites.
The number of fatal interactions with police is twice as high for Blacks than whites.
One in 13 Black Americans are legally disenfranchised.
Health
Maternal and infant mortality rates are both almost three times higher for Black women than their white peers.
Black Americans suffered a quarter of COVID-19 deaths to date.
80 percent of white Americans have private health insurance compared to 55 percent of Black Americans.
Black Americans are twice as likely as whites to die from heart disease before the age of 50.
Housing
Black Americans make up approximately 40 percent of the nation’s homeless.
In 2020, 44 percent of Black families owned their home, compared with 73.7 percent of white families.
———-
We could go on all day like this, but hopefully, you get the picture. Unless you subscribe to the scurrilous, racist, anti-scientific scribes of Gomes de Zorara, we hope you’ll be interested enough to learn why these inequities persist.
In criminal justice, it was a line in the 13th Amendment (“Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist in the United States”) that turbo-charged the precursors to municipal police departments.
The aforementioned wealth, housing, educational, and healthcare inequities are also intimately connected. They harken to a not-so-distant past (see Redlining) in which Black Americans were explicitly denied mortgages to buy homes that begin the generational process of building wealth. By municipal plan, Black Americans were then forced to take up housing in less desirous parts of town or housing projects. Those areas don’t typically boast much of a tax base, and so all educational, healthcare, and civil services are understandably lacking.
Racism is alive and well in these underserved neighborhoods. If you deny it, it likely means you have the luxury of the white experience in America.
Perhaps you grew up with two parents, each with a lovely family tree to five generations; you went to a decent elementary school; you lived in a peaceful neighborhood that got quiet every night after 8 p.m.; you never got hassled by police and didn’t go to prison; you went to college and relied on a family connection to get a summer gig; you easily got a bank account; you voted for the first time at the neighborhood poll; you got a decent job based on previous job experience; you had healthy kids in a clean hospital; you quickly got a mortgage to buy a house; you inherited a little money, and always enjoyed quality health-care for your family.
If you’re a Black American, you might have a little different experience.
You are almost as statistically likely, as not to have a dad who is or was in prison; you couldn’t track your family history because there isn’t one that’s documented; your school was a mess and didn’t have time to care if you stayed or went; your neighborhood streets were always loud, chaotic and sometimes violent; police started bugging you when you were 13; they kept hassling you for the same bag of dope your white peers were openly packing at a nice little liberal arts college; you ran into an overworked public defender who said plead guilty and take the suspended sentence; you couldn’t pay the fine, so begins a lifetime of trouble with the courts; you have a record so you can’t get a job; based on that, you can’t vote; you have no credit so you can’t buy a house; you won’t ever inherit money or get financial support from your parents; you don’t have health care to help mitigate the chronic health conditions you have from a lifetime of stress and poverty.
Of course, these scenarios are stereotypes and are themselves racist. But there’s a basis in fact. We draw the illustration as food-for-thought to all those born on second base, convinced they hit doubles. Unbeknownst to them, there’s a huge swath of talented players who weren’t allowed in the stadium.
We’re not talking here about micro-aggressions and political correctness, ad absurdum. We aren’t snowflakes, and these are not declarations of white guilt.
We believe wholeheartedly in the American promise of equal opportunity and protection under the law. We also believe that living up to that promise pre-requires an acknowledgment of the historical record and the dramatic way it continues to shape our modern world. We’re talking about tangible, real-life handicaps that were part of the system’s design. In some cases, they may pre-date our nation’s founding, but they reverberate loudly to this day.
That’s not us on a cool-aid high; that’s an historical fact.
