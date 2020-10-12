Last week Donald Lewinski, 65, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of 80-year-old Rocco Sapienza on October 1.
Sapienza reportedly asked Lewinski to put on a mask at a bar in West Seneca, New York. Lewinski allegedly responded by throwing Sapienza onto the floor where the octogenarian hit his head. The former marine and retired steelworker went into a coma and died days later.
“He wasn’t afraid to call somebody out for being stupid, for acting stupid,” Richard Sapienza said of his dad. “If you knew my father, that’s the kind of guy he was.”
The prosecutor in the case believes Sapienza is the first person in the U.S. to be killed in a mask confrontation.
He forgets Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old security guard who was shot in the head and killed at a Michigan Family Dollar store in May after asking a family to put on masks.
Even if deaths are thus far statistically rare, the news is tragically full of reported conflicts involving masks.
Wearers are convinced it’s an easy, efficient and cost effective way to control the spread of a virus that is wildly contagious and deadly in small subsets of the population. And they’re increasingly speaking up.
The naked faces retort that masks are uncomfortable; government mandates infringe on their personal freedom; and it’s nobody’s damn business what they do with their faces.
We think those folks might be forgetting that their rights ends where others’ begin. Try as we might, we can’t find a Constitutional guarantee of free association for American sputum. For better or worse, government enjoys wide latitude to take emergency action during public health crises. We think mask mandates fall solidly into this purview.
Public policy prescriptions aside, we’re wearing masks because of something Dr. John Clark, emeritus professor of surgery at Drexel University, said.
“You wear a mask because if you don’t, the most vulnerable person in the room … might get an infection because of you.”
We’re convinced.
But some people simply aren’t going to wear masks. It may be a simplistic sense of personal liberty, discomfort, or an overt political statement.
Whatever it is, conflicts are happening because people are agitated, scared, and tending not to take others on good faith.
That’s a big problem, exacerbated by corrosive social media and identity politics. But we think a handful of simple approaches could make the world a better place … at least on this narrow topic.
First, don’t make assumptions about people. For all you know, the maskless person in front of you might be autistic or suffering from PTSD.
Second, try to simply steer clear. The science may be ambiguous but we’ll bet you a box of Kleenex that keeping your distance from mask scofflaws is probably healthier than getting in their face to exchange frothing interpretations of constitutional scholarship.
Third, if you’re driven by moral imperative, or more likely you have a front-line job that requires you to intervene … stay cool, calm and generous with kind words to avoid dangerous escalations.
“What we’ve learned over the years is that if the worker is able to not argue back and really step aside and just listen and acknowledge, then they are in control of the situation,” Steven Dinkin, president of the National Conflict Resolution Center explains. “It’s going to throw the customer off balance because they’re not going to be expecting someone to actually listen to their perspective.”
Finally, don’t expect your diplomatic outreach to yield Westphalia 2020. The best we can hope for is to endure these messy times together, without ending up on the front page of the paper for a tragic inability to turn a cheek.
