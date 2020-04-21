A couple recent letters convinced us of a problem.
Sue LaPointe, from Danville, said it was cruel and heartless to run a political cartoon of Bernie Sanders standing in front of writing-on-the-wall with the spray-painted message “It’s Over Bernie.” LaPointe finds it grotesque that we might take “satisfaction or pleasure felt at someone else’s misfortune,” and wonders “What is particularly mystifying to me is why the Caledonian-Record would publish such a cartoon that runs the risk of offending some of its readers while simultaneously asking for those same readers’ support in keeping the newspaper in business so as not to go the way of some newspapers, local and national, who have been forced to close down?”
A couple days later we got a similar letter from St. Johnsbury reader Richard Kettinger. Only this time the writer couldn’t believe how insensitive we were to President Donald Trump.
“As typical of this paper, these articles are part of the constant barrage, slanderous remarks and juvenile cartoons about our President,” Kettinger writes. “The Caledonian-Record has truly become so far to the left and offensive that I have to ask myself why I even bother to buy this newspaper.”
There have been lots of strange things about the Trump presidency. One of them is the number of people accusing us of publishing a liberal rag, after a century-and-a-half of taking it from the other side for our perceived conservative leanings.
Be that as it may, both LaPointe and Kettinger question our audacity to ask for public support during the coronavirus, given our terrible taste in cartoons.
Our first thoughts were:
-Cartoons are supposed to on the lighter side.
-They run on the “Opinion page,” directly under the flag that says “OPINION.” The opinion page stands on its own - separate from all the news pages that comprise the rest of the paper - because journalism ethics require a firewall between fact (which takes up 95% of the paper) and opinion.
-The syndicated cartoons we publish feature the world’s most powerful, consequential and privileged people in the world - people who actively sought the spotlight.
-The average daily edition of the Caledonian-Record has the equivalent content of an 80-page hardcover book written on local topics; a cartoon takes up 0.05% of that space.
-Approximately 50 people work hard to produce all of that content - all but one of whom have nothing to do with the choice of cartoon.
-The guy that does pick strives for balance because he generally thinks very little of professional politicians or the major parties they represent. The two-minute daily process to choose a cartoon entails logging onto a syndicated service, looking at 8-10 choices curated by Cagle Cartoon editors, and quickly picking one. It’s among the least labor-intensive (and we thought innocuous) thing that happens during a news cycle.
It would be easy to end the mental exercise there and find contentment in a comment we recall from former publisher Gordon Smith about contextualizing irate readers. “If both sides are mad at you, it may just mean you’re doing your job.” It’s an homage to the traditional interpretation that the value of newspapers is to be an objective, dispassionate, third-party reporter of human activity, “without fear or favor.”
Of course if everyone is mad at you, it may also signal you’re doing a terrible job.
We don’t think so. In fact, we couldn’t be more proud of the job we’ve done in the past couple months (while hemorrhaging cash). In fact, we would put our reporting on our community up against anyone, anywhere. If someone can’t see the value of our work, or diminishes it because of some dumb cartoons, then there’s nothing else we can do.
Or is there?
We can acknowledge that these competing letters are a symptom of a tragically polarized, hyper-factional world. We can concede that if there are readers who only remember a single cartoon - in a daily edition with 60 local stories - then it became an out-sized, needless and harmful distraction.
Our share of voice may be small against the din of the Facebook’s corrosive cacophony, but we’d prefer to use it to promote unity in a community that desperately needs some. For the good of the whole, we’ll gladly try harder to play it straight down the middle.
