Foster’s Daily Democrat last week published a story highlighting the growing number of New Hampshire police departments embracing the use of body cameras.
In the lead up to a budget vote on the matter, Barrington Deputy Chief Dan Brooks said he welcomes the technology. “Transparency is the biggest thing in the public eye,” Brooks told Foster’s. “We feel they’re going to become a standard piece of equipment… We’d rather have it brought in on our terms, where we can predict where things can go.”
We welcome the move.
Supporters of the body cameras, including us, say they assuage a weary public wanting accountability from public servants entrusted with the power to use deadly force. And honest police, who too often face false accusations of misconduct, will have a record of the critical and good work they do.
Detractors cite privacy concerns. They say police often deal with people suffering trauma and/or in compromising positions. There are also questions about who should fund the effort (state or feds), proprietary issues around film storage and access under state and federal Freedom of Information laws.
We used to have those same privacy concerns. But technology has diminished our expectation of privacy from government intrusion. We all know, for instance, that none of our digital or voice communications are immune from our snooping big brother. More to the point of this discussion is the extensive ability of law enforcement to surveil citizens with drones; high definition security cameras; and social media.
Meanwhile, according to a Department of Justice study, the advent of car-mounted cameras on police cars helped to curb frivolous lawsuits, ensure the safety of police officers, and aid prosecutors. Complaints against police typically plummet when they have video.
With an inevitable pivot toward the use of body cameras, we just hope N.H. police will follow the lead of Vermont police to generally err on the side of transparency.
The bottom line is that people behave better when they know they’re being watched. We think the potential privacy tradeoffs are outweighed here by the benefits of transparency and accountability.
