Editorial: Priceless Support

These are the toughest times we’ve ever seen for local businesses. That includes the media.
Within the past week we read that Seven Days, VTDigger, the Valley News, Times Argus, Rutland Herald, and the Burlington Free Press all let people go. The Waterbury Record, Milton Independent, Essex Reporter and Colchester Sun all ceased publication.
This is a small sampling. The federal stimulus paycheck loan program will help, but there will be more closures.
We certainly aren’t impervious. Though we committed to debt-finance payroll to protect jobs, this week all Caledonian-Record employees will begin working slightly reduced hours until we can secure a stimulus payroll loan and/or some advertising revenue returns.
In the meantime we’re buoyed, humbled and heartened by an outpouring of community support.
Digital subscriptions (the best, most affordable, and efficient way to get your local news) are up dramatically. Part of this, we think, is a nod to the exceptional work that our newsroom is doing. Another may be a growing awareness that the only way for a community (particularly economically challenged ones) to have local news is if everyone pitches in to support the effort.
Though we’ve lost most advertising revenue, new subscriptions lift us financially. Other gestures are lifting our spirits.
A Danville woman is buying two papers every day. Not because she needs them but because she says she wants to do her part to help keep us around.
Another local woman sent a check for $75 and a note that said “Just a gesture but a lot of people are cheering the paper on.”
Yesterday’s mail had another that offered the paper $25 for her subscription and another $35 with a note. “I’ve been a subscriber for many years and am so grateful for your fine local news… wish I could do more.”
This too is a small sampling. We normally only hear from angry readers. But suddenly a lot of folks are letting us know they value their local paper.
Even the Governor chimed in:
“Like many in business, trusted news organizations and local papers are being hit hard by this pandemic. Even as they’re working long hours to keep us informed, many talented reporters and journalists are being let go across Vermont and the entire country. Listen, there are times I don’t like the way a story comes out, but accountability and facts are so important, especially now.”
We’ve done it for a long time and we’re gonna keep doing it… until we can’t. We’re appreciative, during this time of crisis, for the small tells that our community cares for us as much as we care for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.