Looking just at the ravaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and nationwide protests for racial justice, it seems like our country is hopelessly divided.
And most folks won’t be gathering in large crowds to celebrate our nation’s upcoming birthday. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re wanting for patriotism.
Wallethub.com this week released their 2020 list of “Most Patriotic States in America.” They considered ways states are “thanking our servicemembers, remaining politically active, buying U.S.-made goods, taking time to learn about our history or volunteering to help your fellow Americans.”
Specifically the methodology broke down military enlistees, veterans, voters, volunteerism, AmeriCorps/Peace Corps membership, jury duty, civic engagement, and civics education requirements.
Based exclusively on Wallethub’s criteria, the most Patriotic state is our own New Hampshire.
Overall New Jersey ranks last and Vermont lands close to the middle - at 22. There isn’t much difference between red and blue states. Texas and West Virginia, for instance, rank 46 and 47 overall while California and New York are 48 and 49.
New Hampshire is buoyed by its high participation rate in primaries and presidential elections. Overall the Granite State ranks 30th for military engagement but 3rd for civic participation.
Vermont boasts among the lowest average number of military enlistees (47th) but has the most Peace Corps volunteers in the country (per capita). Overall Green Mountain residents rank 40th for military engagement but 14th for civic participation.
One of the great things about our country is that patriotism can be subjective. Still we’re happy - if not altogether surprised - to see high civic engagement rates in our home states.
See the report: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-patriotic-states/13680/
